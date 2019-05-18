close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Punjab: 13 parliamentary constituencies to go to polls in final phase of Lok Sabha election

The 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab are Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar (SC), Hoshiarpur (SC), Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib (SC), Faridkot (SC), Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur and Patiala.

Punjab: 13 parliamentary constituencies to go to polls in final phase of Lok Sabha election
IANS photo

Thirteen parliamentary constituencies in Punjab will go to polls in a single phase during the final phase of Lok Sabha election on Sunday, May 19. These constituencies are Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar (SC), Hoshiarpur (SC), Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib (SC), Faridkot (SC), Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur and Patiala. The polling will take place from 7 am to 6 pm.

Live TV

Out of the 13 constituencies, nine are for General Category while four constituencies – Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Fatehgarh Sahib and Faridkot – are reserved for Scheduled Castes. A total of 278 candidates are contesting for the 13 seats out of which 24 are women. The lowest number of eight candidates are contesting from Hoshiarpur (SC) while the maximum number of 30 candidates are contesting from Amritsar. A total of 23,213 polling stations have been set up in the state.

Punjab has a total of 2,08,92,674 electors out of which 1,10,59,828 are male, 98,32,286 are female electors and 560 electors are from the third gender. Here's a gender-wise breakup of voters in all the parliamentary constituencies (as on April 29, 2019).

Parliamentary Constituency Male Female Third Gender Total Voters
Gurdaspur 849761 745479 44 1595284
Amritsar 801639 766178 58 1507875
Khadoor Sahib 867895 770874 73 1638842
Jalandhar 843598 773400 20 1617018
Hoshiarpur 832025 765445 30 1597500
Anandpur Sahib 889506 809328 42 1698876
Ludhiana 903624 779630 71 1683325
Fatehgarh Sahib 799731 703099 31 1502861
Faridkot 818244 723690 37 1541971
Firozpur 862955 755429 35 1618419
Bathinda 861387 760264 20 1621671
Sangrur 814856 714551 25 1529432
Patiala 914607 824919 74 1739600

 

Gender-wise break-up of voters

 

Counting of votes will take place on Thursday, May 23.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

EC notice to BJP candidate Sunny Deol for violating poll code

Must Watch

PT5M58S

PM Modi's two-day visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath begins today