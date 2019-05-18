Punjab: 13 parliamentary constituencies to go to polls in final phase of Lok Sabha election

Thirteen parliamentary constituencies in Punjab will go to polls in a single phase during the final phase of Lok Sabha election on Sunday, May 19. These constituencies are Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar (SC), Hoshiarpur (SC), Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib (SC), Faridkot (SC), Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur and Patiala. The polling will take place from 7 am to 6 pm.

Out of the 13 constituencies, nine are for General Category while four constituencies – Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Fatehgarh Sahib and Faridkot – are reserved for Scheduled Castes. A total of 278 candidates are contesting for the 13 seats out of which 24 are women. The lowest number of eight candidates are contesting from Hoshiarpur (SC) while the maximum number of 30 candidates are contesting from Amritsar. A total of 23,213 polling stations have been set up in the state.

Punjab has a total of 2,08,92,674 electors out of which 1,10,59,828 are male, 98,32,286 are female electors and 560 electors are from the third gender. Here's a gender-wise breakup of voters in all the parliamentary constituencies (as on April 29, 2019).

Parliamentary Constituency Male Female Third Gender Total Voters Gurdaspur 849761 745479 44 1595284 Amritsar 801639 766178 58 1507875 Khadoor Sahib 867895 770874 73 1638842 Jalandhar 843598 773400 20 1617018 Hoshiarpur 832025 765445 30 1597500 Anandpur Sahib 889506 809328 42 1698876 Ludhiana 903624 779630 71 1683325 Fatehgarh Sahib 799731 703099 31 1502861 Faridkot 818244 723690 37 1541971 Firozpur 862955 755429 35 1618419 Bathinda 861387 760264 20 1621671 Sangrur 814856 714551 25 1529432 Patiala 914607 824919 74 1739600

Counting of votes will take place on Thursday, May 23.