Puri Lok Sabha Constituency of Odisha: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Puri Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies of Odisha.

Nrusingha Charan Das of Bahujan Samaj Party, Pinaki Misra of Biju Janata Dal, Satya Prakash Nayak of Indian National Congress and Dr. Sambit Patra of Bharatiya Janata Party are a few noted candidates for general election 2019 from the Puri Lok Sabha Constituency of Odisha.

It was formed prior to the 1952 elections and comprises of seven assembly segments.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Puri Lok Sabha Constituency of Odisha.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 NRUSINGHA CHARAN DAS Bahujan Samaj Party 2 PINAKI MISRA Biju Janata Dal 3 SATYA PRAKASH NAYAK Indian National Congress 4 Dr Sambit Patra Bharatiya Janata Party 5 JAYAPRAKASH SETHI Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha 6 Mandakini Sethi Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) 7 RANJAN MISHRA Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star 8 Sabyasachi Mohapatra Kalinga Sena

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI. The results will be declared on May 23.

Pinaki Misra of the BJD is the incumbent MP from this constituency. In the 2014 polls, Misra bagged 523161 votes and trounced Sucharita Mohanty of the INC.