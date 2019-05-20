Quit cabinet if you have problem with CM Amarinder Singh: Punjab minister to Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Cabinet Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on Monday slammed his colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu and said that if Sidhu has problem with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh then he should quit as cabinet minister.

Dharamsot added that Sidhu came to Congress after quitting BJP and only god knows where he will go after leaving Congress. The Punjab minister demanded that high command must take action Sidhu and he would raise this demand in the party meeting.

On Sunday, Punjab CM Singh had said that wants to replace him as the next CM of the state. He had also criticised Sidhu for damaging the Congress with his ill-timed comments against him and the party. Amarinder Singh made the remarks before he went to cast his vote during the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha election on Sunday.

Live TV

It may be recalled that few days ago, Sidhu had accused the Punjab CM of of being responsible for denial of ticket to his wife Navjot Kaur from Chandigarh. For his part, Singh rejected Sidhu's claim and said that Kaur had been offered Congress ticket from Amritsar or Bathinda seat, but she refused it.

"There is no war of words with Sidhu. If he is ambitious, it's fine. People have ambitions. I have known him since childhood and have no difference of opinion with him. He probably wants to become CM and replace me, that is his business," Singh said. He added that the cricketer-turned-politician was harming the party by delivering such irresponsible statements during election time. "He was wrong and it would affect the party but not him," noted the Punjab CM.