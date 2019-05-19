Rabri Devi jabs Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's statement

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi on Sunday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his statement on Sadhvi Pragya Thakur saying that Nitish must break his alliance with the BJP if he is so hurt by her statement.

"Sarkar se alag ho jana chahiye tha, Itni taqleef hai Pragya Thakur se to istifa de ke alag hojana chahiye unko," Rabri Devi said. (He must snap ties with the BJP in Bihar. If Nitish is so hurt by SAdhvi Pragya Thakur's statement then he should resign as chief minister and part ways with the BJP).

Earlier on Sunday, commenting on Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's comment that Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse was a 'patriot', the Bihar chief minister had said that Sadhvi Pragya's remarks were completely wrong. Nitish, however, added that it is upto the BJP to take against her because it is the internal matter of the party. The Bihar CM, however, made it clear that his party will not tolerate such statements.

Nitish Kumar was among the early voters as polling began in 59 parliamentary constituencies across seven states and one Union Territory on Sunday. Talking to media after casting his vote in Patna, he said that the Election Commission should not keep huge gap between two phases of Lok Sabha poll.

"The elections should wrap up early so that it is convenient for voters. It's very hot. The elections should be held in consultation between parties. The election should not be held over such a long duration. There was a long gap between each phase of voting. I will write to leaders of all parties to build a consensus on this," said Nitish Kumar.

Rabri Devi also took a dig at Nitish for his statement about short duration for polls, saying he contested the Lok Sabha poll in alliance with the BJP and he is speaking up on the last day of polling.