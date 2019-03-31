हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Rahul Gandhi fled to Kerala as he fears Amethi will seek account of work: Amit Shah

Shah was speaking at his first election meeting in western UP, where voting will be held on April 11.

Rahul Gandhi fled to Kerala as he fears Amethi will seek account of work: Amit Shah
ANI photo

Bijnor: BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday ridiculed Congress president Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, saying he has "fled" to Kerala fearing that Amethi voters will seek an account of work done by him and his party over the years.

Shah was speaking at his first election meeting in western UP, where voting will be held on April 11. The saffron party had won all eight Lok Sabha seats in the region in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

"Rahul Gandhi has fled to Kerala as he fears that Amethi voters will seek an account from him," the BJP chief said.

Shah also said, "The Congress had given clean chit to Pakistan terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in Samjhauta Express bomb blast case, sent Swami Aseemanand and other innocent persons to jail, and had put a tag of terrorism on Hindus."

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Amit Shah
