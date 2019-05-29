Rajasthan Congress's first executive meet after Lok Sabha poll debacle on Wednesday

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee will meet on Wednesday (May 29) at the state party headquarters. The meeting will be presided by the Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot, a party spokesperson said. All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Avinash Pandey and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will also attend the meet.

This will be the state unit's first executive committee meeting after the party's debacle in Lok Sabha polls. Congress could not win even a single seat out of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan, months after emerging victorious in state Assembly poll and forming the state government.

The poll debacle in Rajasthan has stirred up a hornest's nest in the party's state unit, with many revolting against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's leadership. Rajasthan Minister Udai Lal Anjana alleged that the party's situation would have been different if CM Gehlot had not pushed his son's candidature from Jodhpur and instead fielded him from Jalore. He also questioned the distribution of tickets and on the Congress not aligning with Hanuman Beniwal`s Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP).

Another state Congress leader Sushil Asopa also took to social media to share his disappointment and said the Lok Sabha election results in Rajasthan had been different if Congress leader Sachin Pilot been made chief minister.

Both Gehlot and Pilot met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital on Tuesday evening.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has offered to resign from the president's post after the party's shambolic performance in Lok Sabha election 2019. Of the 542 seats, the party won 52 as against BJP's tally of 303. However, Rahul`s offer of resignation was unanimously rejected by the CWC. While the party remains the main opposition party in the house, it is not qualified to have a Leader of Opposition in the 17th Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Congress is preparing itself for a post-Gandhi scenario. The Congress Working Committee is likely to meet again on May 29 to discuss a replacement for Rahul Gandhi, said sources, adding that Rahul feels it is time a non-Gandhi took over the reins of the party.