Rajasthan Lok Sabha election results 2019 tomorrow

The fate of 249 candidates in fray from 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan will be known on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Voting for these seats took place in two phases of Lok Sabha election 2019 – April 29 (fourth phase) and May 6 (fifth phase). The key contest is between BJP and Congress in the state.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha constituency: All you need to know

The state recorded a total of 66.07 per cent polling with 3,22,53,046 people (out of 4,88,19,246 registered voters) casting their votes. Ganganagar (SC) constituency witnessed the highest voter turnout of 74.39 per cent, followed by Barmer with 73.12 per cent and Banswara (ST) with 72.81 per cent.

The state has 25 Lok Sabha constituencies - Ganganagar (SC), Barmer, Banswara (ST), Chittorgarh, Jhalawar-Baran, Udaipur (ST), Kota, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Jalore, Churu, Bhilwara, Jaipur Rural, Sikar, Rajsamand, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Pali, Nagaur, Jhunjhunu, Dausa (ST), Bikaner (SC), Bharatpur (SC) and Karauli-Dholpur (SC).

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Key contests in Rajasthan

One of the most talked-about seats is Jodhpur from where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot is fighting against Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat. Former BJP heavyweight Jaswant Singh's son, Manvendra Singh, faces BJP's Kailash Chaudhary from Barmer constituency.

BJP leader Dushyant Singh, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje's son, is contesting against Congress' Pramod Sharma from the Jhalawar-Baran seat. Erstwhile Jaipur royal family member and former BJP legislator Diya Kumari is pitted against Congress' Devkinandan Gurjar from Rajsamand seat.

Exit polls predictions for Rajasthan

Exit polls suggest BJP will win big when Lok Sabha election results are declared. Republic-CVoter predicted 22 seats out of 25 for NDA and three seats for UPA while ABP-CSDS says BJP is likely to win 19 seats in Rajasthan and Congress will get the remaining six seats. News 18-IPSOS also indicated 22-23 seats for the saffron party and two-three seats for Congress. India TV-CNX says BJP will win 21 seats while Congress will settle for four. Aajtak-Axis says BJP will win with 23 to 25 seats, while just two seats are likely to go to Congress.

In 2014, the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party had swept all the 25 seats in Rajasthan. It was the first time since the 1989 Lok Sabha polls that Congress failed to open its account in state. The grand old party, however, emerged successful in the 2018 Assembly poll, forming the state government with Ashok Gehlot as the chief minister.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha election, the biggest democratic exercise in the world, started on March 10 and will end after the Lok Sabha is constituted following the declaration of result.