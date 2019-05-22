close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election results 2019

Rajasthan Lok Sabha election results 2019 tomorrow

In 2014, the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party had swept all the 25 seats in Rajasthan. It was the first time since the 1989 Lok Sabha polls that Congress failed to open its account in state. The grand old party, however, emerged successful in the 2018 Assembly poll, forming the state government with Ashok Gehlot as the chief minister.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha election results 2019 tomorrow

The fate of 249 candidates in fray from 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan will be known on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Voting for these seats took place in two phases of Lok Sabha election 2019 – April 29 (fourth phase) and May 6 (fifth phase). The key contest is between BJP and Congress in the state.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha constituency: All you need to know

The state recorded a total of 66.07 per cent polling with 3,22,53,046 people (out of 4,88,19,246 registered voters) casting their votes. Ganganagar (SC) constituency witnessed the highest voter turnout of 74.39 per cent, followed by Barmer with 73.12 per cent and Banswara (ST) with 72.81 per cent.

The state has 25 Lok Sabha constituencies - Ganganagar (SC), Barmer, Banswara (ST), Chittorgarh, Jhalawar-Baran, Udaipur (ST), Kota, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Jalore, Churu, Bhilwara, Jaipur Rural, Sikar, Rajsamand, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Pali, Nagaur, Jhunjhunu, Dausa (ST), Bikaner (SC), Bharatpur (SC) and Karauli-Dholpur (SC).

Live TV

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Key contests in Rajasthan

One of the most talked-about seats is Jodhpur from where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot is fighting against Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat. Former BJP heavyweight Jaswant Singh's son, Manvendra Singh, faces BJP's Kailash Chaudhary from Barmer constituency.

BJP leader Dushyant Singh, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje's son, is contesting against Congress' Pramod Sharma from the Jhalawar-Baran seat. Erstwhile Jaipur royal family member and former BJP legislator Diya Kumari is pitted against Congress' Devkinandan Gurjar from Rajsamand seat.

Exit polls predictions for Rajasthan

Exit polls suggest BJP will win big when Lok Sabha election results are declared. Republic-CVoter predicted 22 seats out of 25 for NDA and three seats for UPA while ABP-CSDS says BJP is likely to win 19 seats in Rajasthan and Congress will get the remaining six seats. News 18-IPSOS also indicated 22-23 seats for the saffron party and two-three seats for Congress. India TV-CNX says BJP will win 21 seats while Congress will settle for four. Aajtak-Axis says BJP will win with 23 to 25 seats, while just two seats are likely to go to Congress.

In 2014, the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party had swept all the 25 seats in Rajasthan. It was the first time since the 1989 Lok Sabha polls that Congress failed to open its account in state. The grand old party, however, emerged successful in the 2018 Assembly poll, forming the state government with Ashok Gehlot as the chief minister.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha election, the biggest democratic exercise in the world, started on March 10 and will end after the Lok Sabha is constituted following the declaration of result.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Rajasthan
Next
Story

Lok Sabha election 2019 result: Amit Shah fires back at Opposition's doubts over fairness of EVMs

Must Watch

PT4M25S

5W1H: Election Commission rejects opposition parties' demand regarding VVPAT slips