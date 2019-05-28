Rajinikanth praises PM Modi, calls him charismatic like Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he is as charismatic as Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi. Rajinikanth said that the victory of BJP-led NDA in the recently concluded Lok Sabha poll is actually a victory of PM Modi. Calling PM Modi a charismatic leader, Rajinikanth said that after Jawahar Lal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi, Modi is a charismatic leader of India. Rajinikanth also confirmed that he will attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi on Thursday in New Delhi.

"This victory is a victory for Modi. He is a charismatic leader. In India after JL Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi he is now a charismatic leader. I will be going for the swearing in ceremony of Narendra Modi ji," Rajinikanth told ANI.

Actor turned politician Rajinikanth in Chennai, Tamil Nadu: This victory is a victory for Modi. He is a charismatic leader. In India after JL Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi he is now a charismatic leader. I will be going for the swearing in ceremony of Narendra Modi ji. pic.twitter.com/pLp0GI5EP8 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2019

Rajinikanth also advised Congress president Rahul Gandhi to not resign and try to make Opposition strong. “He (Rahul Gandhi) should not resign. He should prove he can do it. In democracy the opposition should also be strong,” said Rajinikanth.

Actor turned politician Rajinikanth in Chennai, Tamil Nadu: He (Rahul Gandhi) should not resign. He should prove he can do it. In democracy the opposition should also be strong. https://t.co/Z3H4Tf25l3 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2019

It may be recalled that in 2017 Rajinikanth had announced his decision to join politics but in February this year he announced that he would not contest the Lok Sabha election. The South superstar also barred anyone from using his name of photo for campaigning.

Meanwhile, sources said that Rahul Gandhi would remain Congress president. The decision comes after top Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ahmed Patel met at Rahul's residence. Sources also added that no meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has been planned as of yet. Rahul had offered to step down as president of Congress after the party's humiliating defeat in Lok Sabha election 2019. However, his resignation was unanimously rejected by the party leaders.