Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 48 parliamentary constituencies of Maharashtra. The Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg came into being after the implementation of the 2008’s Presidential delimitation of constituencies.

Kishor Sidu Varak of Bahujan Samaj Party, Navinchandra Bhalchandra Bandivadekar of Indian National Congress, Vinayak Raut of Shivsena and Nilesh Narayan Rane of Maharashtra Swabhimaan Paksh are few prominent candidates contesting general election 2019 from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra.

The Ratnagiri Sindhudurg Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 46) has six Vidhan Sabha segments.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Kishor Sidu Varak Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Navinchandra Bhalchandra Bandivadekar Indian National Congress 3 Vinayak Raut Shivsena 4 Nilesh Narayan Rane Maharashtra Swabhimaan Paksh 5 Bhikuram Kashiram Palkar Bahujan Mukti Party 6 Maruti Ramchandra Joshi Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 7 Rajesh Dilipkumar Jadhav Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 8 Adv. Sanjay Sharad Gangnaik Samajwadi Forward Bloc 9 Amberkar Pandharinath Vidyadhar Independent 10 Narayan Dasharath Gavas Independent 11 Nilesh Bhikaji Bhatade Independent 12 Vinayak Lavu Raut Independent

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI. The results would be declared on May 23.

Vinayak Bhaurao Raut of the Shiv Sena is the incumbent MP from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Raut bagged 493088 votes and defeat Nilesh Narayan Rane of the INC.