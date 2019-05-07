close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pinarayi Vijayan

Regional parties will play prominent role in new government's formation at centre: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerala chief minister, however, stressed that no talk was held on the matter of next prime ministerial candidate during the meeting with Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief.

Regional parties will play prominent role in new government&#039;s formation at centre: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

TRIVANDRUM: Just a day after meeting his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday expressed confidence that regional parties will play an important role in the formation of the next government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha election.

The Kerala chief minister, however, stressed that no talk was held on the matter of next prime ministerial candidate during the meeting with Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief.

"Yesterday`s meeting with K C Rao was significant. We discussed the national political scenario. According to Rao, both the fronts may not get a majority. So, the regional parties will play a prominent role. There were no discussions about the PM candidate," said Pinarayi Vijayan.

The meeting between Pinarayi Vijayan and K C Rao took place at the official residence of Kerala chief minister in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. 

The idea of `Federal Front` was first floated by the Telangana chief minister in March last year. Since then KCR has been meeting leaders across India in order to form a 'Federal Front' which can provide an alternative to both the BJP and Congress. It is to be noted that KCR has so far met leaders of the Trinamool Congress, Biju Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal(S) and the DMK. 

The TRS chief has also invited YSR Congress Party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy to join the 'Federal Front.' Meanwhile, K Kavitha, TRS MP and KCR's daughter, on Tuesday that no meeting has been fixed between her father and DMK president MK Stalin so far. 

Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana was held in a single phase on April 11. The results will be announced on May 23. 

Tags:
Pinarayi Vijayankerala Pinarayi Vijayankerala Pinarayi Vijayan KCRIndia election 2019general election 2019Lok Sabha election 2019
Next
Story

Sam Pitroda tweets Delhi University teachers' letter condemning PM Narendra Modi for comments on Rajiv Gandhi

Must Watch

PT8M10S

Watch Satta Ke 7 Rang, 7th May, 2019