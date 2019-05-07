Regional parties will play prominent role in new government's formation at centre: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

TRIVANDRUM: Just a day after meeting his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday expressed confidence that regional parties will play an important role in the formation of the next government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha election.

The Kerala chief minister, however, stressed that no talk was held on the matter of next prime ministerial candidate during the meeting with Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief.

"Yesterday`s meeting with K C Rao was significant. We discussed the national political scenario. According to Rao, both the fronts may not get a majority. So, the regional parties will play a prominent role. There were no discussions about the PM candidate," said Pinarayi Vijayan.

The meeting between Pinarayi Vijayan and K C Rao took place at the official residence of Kerala chief minister in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

The idea of `Federal Front` was first floated by the Telangana chief minister in March last year. Since then KCR has been meeting leaders across India in order to form a 'Federal Front' which can provide an alternative to both the BJP and Congress. It is to be noted that KCR has so far met leaders of the Trinamool Congress, Biju Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal(S) and the DMK.

The TRS chief has also invited YSR Congress Party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy to join the 'Federal Front.' Meanwhile, K Kavitha, TRS MP and KCR's daughter, on Tuesday that no meeting has been fixed between her father and DMK president MK Stalin so far.

Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana was held in a single phase on April 11. The results will be announced on May 23.