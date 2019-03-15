Samajwadi Party releases fresh list of candidates, fields sitting RLD MP Tabassum Hasan from Kairana

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party on Friday released its fourth, fifth and sixth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. In the fourth list, the party released the name of one candidate — Ratiram Bansal, who will contest from Tikamgadh constituency.

In the fifth list, the names of four candidates were announced. The party has fielded Vinod Kumar alias Pandit Singh from Gonda, Ram Sagar Rawat from Barabanki, and Safikur Rahman Bark from Sambhal. Sitting Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MP Tabassum Hasan will contest from Kairana.

In the sixth list, the party announced Surendra Kumari alias Munni Sharma from Ghaziabad constituency.

On March 12, the SP had released a list of two candidates — Ramji Lal Suman from Hathras and Rajendra S Vind from Mirzapur.

On March 8, the SP had announced nine candidates, including three women who will contest the Lok Sabha polls. It fielded SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav from Mainpuri parliamentary constituency.

Mulayam's nephew Dharmendra Yadav will contest from Badaun and senior party leader Ram Gopal Yadav's son Akshay Yadav will contest from Firozabad. SP had also announced the candidates for three reserved constituencies - Itawa, Robertsganj, and Bahraich.

Akhilesh's wife Dimple Yadav will contest from Kannauj constituency, from where the SP chief was elected twice, in 2012 bypolls and 2014 general elections. Purvi Verma has been fielded from Khiri constituency and Usha Verma from Hardoi.

Here's the Samajwadi Party list:

Mulayam Singh Yadav: Mayapuri

Dharmendra Yadav: Badaun

Akshay Yadav: Firozabad

Kamlesh Katheria: Etahwah

Shabbir Valmiki: Behraich

Bhai Lal: Robertsganj

Dimple Yadav: Kannauj

Usha Verma: Hardoi

Poorvi Verma: Lakhimpur

Ramji Lal Suman: Hathras

Rajendra S Vind: Mirzapur

Ratiram Bansal: Tikamgadh

Vinod Kumar alias Pandit Singh: Gonda

Ram Sagar Rawat: Barabanki

Tabassum Hussain: Kairana

Safikur Rahman Bark: Sambhal

Surendra Kumari alias Munni Sharma: Ghaziabad

Voting for 17th Lok Sabha election will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 23. The final phase of voting will take place on May 19.

In Uttar Pradesh, seven-phase polling will take place in 80 Lok Sabha seats. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.