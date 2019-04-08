SC asks EC to act tough on leaders seeking vote on the basis on religion or caste

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Election Commission seeking direction to take strict action against spokepersons or representatives of political parties who deliver speeches or makes remarks in media pertaining to religion or caste.

SC issues notice to Election Commission on a PIL seeking strict action against the political parties if their spokespersons and representatives deliver speech and make remarks in media pertaining to religion or caste.

A Bench headed by the CJI seeks response from EC by April 15. pic.twitter.com/Zu5AOtGNIn — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2019

A SC bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has sought response from the EC on this matter by April 15.

The apex court, however, refused to interfere in a PIL filed by lawyer, Anuja Kapur, seeking directions or guidelines to Indian government to frame rules aimed at stopping the circulation and publication of fake news on social media platforms and other networking sites.

Supreme Court today refused to interfere in a PIL filed by lawyer, Anuja Kapur, seeking directions or guidelines to the Union of India to frame rules to stop circulation and publication of fake news on social media platforms and other networking sites. pic.twitter.com/n7oEU65pVK — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2019

"Supreme Court today refused to interfere in a PIL filed by lawyer, Anuja Kapur, seeking directions or guidelines to the Union of India to frame rules to stop circulation and publication of fake news on social media platforms and other networking sites," ANI tweeted.

(with ANI inputs)