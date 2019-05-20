close

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Section 144 imposed in Bengal's Bhatpara to combat post-poll violence

As majority of exit polls are showing that NDA would return to power for a second term, the leaders of BJP and its allies are saying that things will  become clearer on May 23 after the announcement. On the other hand, opposition parties have rejected the prediction of exit polls, saying that they will perform much better in final counting.

Image Courtesy: ANI

NEW DELHI: As a majority of exit polls are showing that NDA would return to power for a second term, the leaders of BJP and its allies are saying that things will become clearer on May 23 after the announcement. On the other hand, opposition parties have rejected the prediction of exit polls, saying that they will perform much better in final counting.

It is learnt that opposition parties are planning to hold a meeting on Friday to discuss the post-poll scenario. Sources said that the ruling NDA is also set to hold a meeting on Friday. 

 

Live TV

Thank you for joining us. Do come back again on Tuesday (May 21) for live updates of Lok Sabha election 2019.

Here are the latest developments related to the 2019 Lok Sabha election on Monday (May 20):

EVMs from Spiti being airlifted to the headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti district at Keylong. Here are some visuals from Stingri helipad in Keylong.

# Former president Pranab Mukherjee backs Election Commission, says, ''If we want to strengthen institutions we've to keep in mind institutions are serving well in this country and if democracy has succeeded, it's largely due to perfect conduct of elections by Election Commissioner starting from Sukumar Sen to present Election Commissioners.''

# Section 144 (prohibits the assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed in Bhatpara for undefined time-period to combat post-poll violence, says EC

Trinamool will be joining the Opposition delegation which is set to meet the Election Commission on May 21. TMC MP Derek O'Brien will be representing Trinamool during the meeting.

Section 144 imposed by the administration of Jagaddal area under Bhatpara constituency in West Bengal. 

# Naidu reportedly asked the Bengal leader to come to Delhi and join the opposition delegation which is due to meet the Election Commission. 

# Chandrababu Naidu's meeting with Mamata Banerjee concludes. The TDP chief has left Mamata's residence after the meeting, reports ANI.

# Chandrababu Naidu arrives at Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kolkata, to hold talks over the post-poll scenario.

Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu arrives in Kolkata to meet West Bengal CM and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee.

BJP requests EC to conduct re-polling in booths affected by violence in the Lok Sabha polls.

RSS General Secretary Bhaiyaji Joshi leaves after meeting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy calls exit poll results 'artificially engineered', questions credibility of EVMs (Read the full report here)

Exit polls have been proven wrong a number of times in the past. They had predicted Atal Bihari Vajpayee to win after BJP's India Shining campaign (in 2004) but the party had lost: Sharad Pawar

There are many problems in the counting process. The EC should take steps to resolve all those problems. There are many rumours regarding EVMs, including that printers may be manipulated & that control panels will be changed. EC has given scope for suspicion: Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu: I am 1000 per cent confident that TDP will win the elections. I don't have even 0.1 per cent doubt, we are going to win.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reaches BSP Chief Mayawati's residence in Lucknow

BJP's performance in West Bengal will surprise pollsters: Ram Madhav (Read full report here)

Tamil Nadu CM EPS rejects the results of exit polls.

Madurai high court grants anticipatory bail to MNM President Kamal Haasan.

BJP President Amit Shah to host a dinner for NDA leaders on Tuesday

# Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu may meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at 4pm on Monday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday sacked estranged BJP ally OP Rajbhar from the cabinet, a day after he predicted a massive victory for the SP-BSP alliance in eastern UP.

# Ëxit polls are all wrong, says Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Shiv Sena mocks Chandrababu Naidu, calls his efforts to bring together opposition an 'entertaining news'

BSP dismisses reports amid rumours of Mayawati meeting Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy objects to satire shows on news channels, wants law to regulate media (Read report here)

