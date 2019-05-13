Security scare: Priyanka Gandhi climbs barricade to greet public in Ratlam

Ratlam: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday caused a security scare when she climbed a barricade to greet locals in Ratlam.

Priyanka was in Madhya Pradesh for an election rally in Ratlam. It is here that she decided to climb over a wooden barricade that separated her and her security personnel from public at large. She was seen waving at the people here before deciding to climb over a barricade and shake hands with a few of them. This apparently impromptu decision caught security personnel accompanying the Congress leaders unawares and they quickly jumped over the barricade too to provide cover.

Special Protection Group or SPG is responsible for providing security cover to Priyanka as well as her brother, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi. The SPG security cover is meant for VVIPs and are responsible for ensuring that there is no threat at any point in time to those under its protection.

In the past, Priyanka had offered to give up privileges at airports for her and her family. She had written a letter to the SPG chief in 2014 in which she had said that including her husband Robert Vadra in the SPG protectee list was because of the insistence of SPG and Delhi Police and had not been requested by her or her husband.