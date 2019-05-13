close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Security scare: Priyanka Gandhi climbs barricade to greet public in Ratlam

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday caused a security scare when she climbed a barricade to greet locals in Ratlam.

Security scare: Priyanka Gandhi climbs barricade to greet public in Ratlam

Ratlam: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday caused a security scare when she climbed a barricade to greet locals in Ratlam.

Priyanka was in Madhya Pradesh for an election rally in Ratlam. It is here that she decided to climb over a wooden barricade that separated her and her security personnel from public at large. She was seen waving at the people here before deciding to climb over a barricade and shake hands with a few of them. This apparently impromptu decision caught security personnel accompanying the Congress leaders unawares and they quickly jumped over the barricade too to provide cover.

 

Live TV

 

Special Protection Group or SPG is responsible for providing security cover to Priyanka as well as her brother, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi. The SPG security cover is meant for VVIPs and are responsible for ensuring that there is no threat at any point in time to those under its protection.

In the past, Priyanka had offered to give up privileges at airports for her and her family. She had written a letter to the SPG chief in 2014 in which she had said that including her husband Robert Vadra in the SPG protectee list was because of the insistence of SPG and Delhi Police and had not been requested by her or her husband.

Tags:
Priyanka Gandhi VadraSPGLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Navjot Singh Sidhu put on steroids due to damaged vocal cords

Must Watch

PT12M34S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 13th May, 2019