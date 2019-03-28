Shatrughan Sinha meets Rahul Gandhi, may join Congress on April 6

Ending speculation over his decision to join the Congress, Lok Sabha MP and rebel BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday met Congress President Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

Talking to reporters after his meeting at Gandhi's residence, Sinha said that he will soon join the Congress.

“Joining will happen soon, we will give you a positive news during Navaratri. I will join Congress now,” news agency ANI quoted Sinha as saying.

In a related development, senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said that Sinha will join the Congress on April 6. “BJP MP Shatrugna Sinha ji met our Congress President Shri @RahulGandhi today and in national interest has decided to join tur Congress. Hw wil formally join Congress on April 6,” Gohil tweeted.

Bihar Congress election campaign committee chairman Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Wednesday said that Shatrughan Sinha would join the party “in New Delhi on March 28 at 11.30 am”. He had also said that the Congress will field Sinha from Patna Sahib in Lok Sabha poll.

Sinha had recently praised Rahul Gandhi for promising to implement a minimum income guarantee scheme for the poor if the Congress wins the Lok Sabha poll. Calling Gandhi a “master of situation”, Sinha said that the narrative for Lok Sabha election has been set by the Congress president.

It is to be noted that Shatrughan Sinha is a two-time sitting BJP Member of Parliament from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat and has been a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he became the PM in 2014. The BJP has taken note of Sinha's rebellious behavior and this is the main reason why the party has denied him ticket this time. The BJP has fielded Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad as the party's candidate from Patna Sahib constituency.

In Bihar, the BJP has entered into an alliance with the Janata Dal-United and the Lok Janshakti Party for Lok Sabha poll. On the other hand, the Congress is contesting the Lok Sabha poll in alliance with the RJD, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) on five seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Sources said that the RJD was also willing to give ticket to Sinha from Patna Sahib constituency but the seat has always been given to the Congress whenver it contested the poll in allinace with the RJD. Besides, the Congress is hopeful that Sinha's entry into the party will boost their chances in the state because he enjoys good support of voters in the state. It is possible that the Congress will make Sinha its star campaigner for Lok Sabha poll.