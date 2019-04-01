Sikkim Lok Sabha Constituency, covers the entire area of Sikkim and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 11.

The State, situated in northeastern India, participated in India's first general elections in 1977 after joining the Indian union in 1975. Chatra Bahadur Chhetri of the Indian National Congress, was the first MP from Sikkim who was elected unopposed.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Prem Das Rai of the Sikkim Democratic Front party – won with a margin of over 41 thousand votes. He had defeated candidate from Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM).

The voter turnout figure was at 83.64 percent across 538 polling stations. Members from Bharatiya Janata Party and Indian National Congress (INC) were other contesting candidates.

In the year 2009, Prem Das Rai had defeated candidate from INC by getting a margin of 84 thousand votes.

The voter turnout across 493 polling stations for this election here was 83.76 percent. Some of the other candidates were from Sikkim Himali Rajya Parishad (SHRP) and BJP. SHRP later merged with INC in 2014.