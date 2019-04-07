Smriti Irani jibes at Robert Vadra after he says 'will campaign for Congress for Lok Sabha poll'

Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday took a potshot at businessman and Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, Robert Vadra, after the latter said that he would campaign all over the nation for the party for the Lok Sabha election.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Irani jibed, warning the residents of the places where Vadra will campaign saying that they should be careful and save their lands. She added that Vadra has a special bond and affection towards lands and so asked its owners to be careful.

"Itna hi kehna chahoongi, jahan-jahan Robert Vadra prachaar karne jana chahte hain wahan ki janta aagah hojaye aur apni zameenein bacha le. (Would like to say that wherever Robert Vadra goes to campaign, the residents of that place should become alert and save their lands)," said Irani.

#WATCH Union Minister Smriti Irani reacts on Robert Vadra to campaign for Congress party for the #LokSabhaElections2019 says, 'itna hi kehna chahoongi, jahan-jahan Shri Robert Vadra prachaar karne jana chahte hain wahan ki janta aagah hojaye aur apni zameenein bacha le.' pic.twitter.com/N1C5B99ogT — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2019

The husband of Congress party general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra said that he will also be present with his mother-in-law Sonia Gandhi and Rahul during their filing of nominations. He said, "Yes. All over India, after the filing of nominations (by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi)."

Rahul will file his nomination from Amethi parliamentary constituency on April 10 and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will file her nomination from Raebareli Lok Sabha seat on April 11. The polls in Amethi and Rae Bareli will be held in the fifth phase of poll on May 6, while the process of filing of nomination will start on April 10 and will continue till April 18.

Presently, Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property. The seven-phase Lok Sabha election is slated to begin on April 11 and will go on till May 19. The counting of votes will be held on May 23. There are 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, polling for which will be held in all seven phases.