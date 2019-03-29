Special ED, IT teams created to raid opposition party leaders ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2019, alleges Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has claimed that special teams comprising of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) officials have been created to raid opposition party leaders.

"Today I don`t know which place officials of Income Tax Dept are going to raid. In Karnataka, same thing happened. During polls, a minister`s house is raided. Special teams have been created to raid opposition party leaders through ED and IT," Naidu said while referring to I-T raids conducted across Karnataka on Thursday.

I-T department said it has seized Rs 1.66 crore cash in raids across Karnataka. A total of 24 premises were searched.

However, in a statement, it also said that no MP, MLA or minister has so far been covered in the searches, which are underway.

Talking about the Election Commission of India`s (ECI) orders to transfer three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in Andhra Pradesh after YSRCP leaders accused them of working in favour of Naidu-led TDP, the Chief Minister said, "When he (YS Jaganmohan Reddy) complained to the EC, within 24 hours they are acting by transferring DGP, SPs everybody. When we are complaining, no action is taken. They are delaying. Even as the Chief Minister, I don`t have any say even to do good for people or fair elections."

The ECI earlier this week transferred Intelligence Director General AB Venkateswara Rao, Kadapa Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Dev Sharma and Srikakulam SP Venkata Ratnam after YSRCP accused them of favoring TDP.EC also directed the three officers to not take-up any election-related duty.

The election to 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to be held on April 11 simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.