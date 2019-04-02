हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Srikakulam constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

File Photo

Srikakulam is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and has been dominated by the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) since the mid 1990s. While the constituency voted for an independent candidate in the 1951/52 election – Boddepalli Raja Rao, it went with the Indian National Congress in 1957, 1962, 1971, 1977 and 1980 primarily because Rao had joined INC for these elections.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 NAIDUGARI RAJASEKHAR Independent
2 RAMMOHANNAIDU KINJARAPU Telugu Desam
6 METTA RAMARAO Janasena Party
7 DOLA JAGAN MOHANA RAO Indian National Congress
8 BETHA VIVEKANANDA MAHARAJ Independent
9 VIJAYA KUMARI KINJARAPU Telugu Desam
13 SRINIVAS DUVVADA Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
14 DUVVADA VANI Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
16 SRINIVAS DUVVADA Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
17 PERLA SAMBA MURTHY Bharatiya Janata Party
20 KOUSHIK PERLA Bharatiya Janata Party
21 MATTA SATISH CHAKRAVARTHY Pyramid Party of India
24 NAMBALLA KRISHNA MOHAN Independent
25 SAGIPALLI PRASADA RAO India Praja Bandhu Party

With caste equations playing a crucial role here – Kalinga and Velama leaders evoking strong support, the 2019 elections might well turn out to be a contest closer than what appears. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019. 

