Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Srikakulam is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and has been dominated by the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) since the mid 1990s. While the constituency voted for an independent candidate in the 1951/52 election – Boddepalli Raja Rao, it went with the Indian National Congress in 1957, 1962, 1971, 1977 and 1980 primarily because Rao had joined INC for these elections.
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|NAIDUGARI RAJASEKHAR
|Independent
|2
|RAMMOHANNAIDU KINJARAPU
|Telugu Desam
|3
|RAMMOHANNAIDU KINJARAPU
|Telugu Desam
|4
|RAMMOHANNAIDU KINJARAPU
|Telugu Desam
|5
|RAMMOHANNAIDU KINJARAPU
|Telugu Desam
|6
|METTA RAMARAO
|Janasena Party
|7
|DOLA JAGAN MOHANA RAO
|Indian National Congress
|8
|BETHA VIVEKANANDA MAHARAJ
|Independent
|9
|VIJAYA KUMARI KINJARAPU
|Telugu Desam
|10
|VIJAYA KUMARI KINJARAPU
|Telugu Desam
|11
|VIJAYA KUMARI KINJARAPU
|Telugu Desam
|12
|VIJAYA KUMARI KINJARAPU
|Telugu Desam
|13
|SRINIVAS DUVVADA
|Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
|14
|DUVVADA VANI
|Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
|15
|DUVVADA VANI
|Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
|16
|SRINIVAS DUVVADA
|Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
|17
|PERLA SAMBA MURTHY
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|18
|PERLA SAMBA MURTHY
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|19
|PERLA SAMBA MURTHY
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|20
|KOUSHIK PERLA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|21
|MATTA SATISH CHAKRAVARTHY
|Pyramid Party of India
|22
|BETHA VIVEKANANDA MAHARAJ
|Independent
|23
|METTA RAMARAO
|Janasena Party
|24
|NAMBALLA KRISHNA MOHAN
|Independent
|25
|SAGIPALLI PRASADA RAO
|India Praja Bandhu Party
With caste equations playing a crucial role here – Kalinga and Velama leaders evoking strong support, the 2019 elections might well turn out to be a contest closer than what appears. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.