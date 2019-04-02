Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Srikakulam is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and has been dominated by the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) since the mid 1990s. While the constituency voted for an independent candidate in the 1951/52 election – Boddepalli Raja Rao, it went with the Indian National Congress in 1957, 1962, 1971, 1977 and 1980 primarily because Rao had joined INC for these elections.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 NAIDUGARI RAJASEKHAR Independent 2 RAMMOHANNAIDU KINJARAPU Telugu Desam 6 METTA RAMARAO Janasena Party 7 DOLA JAGAN MOHANA RAO Indian National Congress 8 BETHA VIVEKANANDA MAHARAJ Independent 9 VIJAYA KUMARI KINJARAPU Telugu Desam 13 SRINIVAS DUVVADA Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party 14 DUVVADA VANI Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party 17 PERLA SAMBA MURTHY Bharatiya Janata Party 20 KOUSHIK PERLA Bharatiya Janata Party 21 MATTA SATISH CHAKRAVARTHY Pyramid Party of India 24 NAMBALLA KRISHNA MOHAN Independent 25 SAGIPALLI PRASADA RAO India Praja Bandhu Party

With caste equations playing a crucial role here – Kalinga and Velama leaders evoking strong support, the 2019 elections might well turn out to be a contest closer than what appears. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.