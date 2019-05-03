close

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Stopped children from raising wrong slogans: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The complaint pertains to a video in which children were seen using abusive language in front of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Raebareli: A day after being served a notice by the apex child rights body, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Friday she had stopped children from raising wrong slogans and asked them to raise good slogans.

"The children were playing among themselves. When I got down to meet them, they raised some slogans. As soon as they raised wrong slogans, I stopped them and told them to raise good slogans instead," Vadra said here.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had issued a notice to Vadra on Thursday over alleged use of children in election campaign. The complaint pertains to a video in which children were seen using abusive language in front of Vadra.

The Congress general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh admitted that the notice had come, saying a video of the incident was in the public domain.

The NCPCR underlined a 2014 order by the Bombay High Court, which said children should not be included in election campaigns.

The body has asked the Congress leader to provide details, within three days, of the names and addresses of these children, places where the slogans were raised and how the children reached there. 

