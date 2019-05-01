Sunita Kejriwal's two voter IDs case: Court issues summons to UP, Delhi's Election Commission

Delhi's Tees Hazari Court on Wednesday issued summons to officials of Election Commission of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to bring all records of documents related to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, in connection with a complaint filed against her for allegedly possessing two voter IDs.

The court said that the next hearing in this case will now take place on June 3. The complaint against Sunita Kejriwal was filed by Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana.

On Monday, Khurana had filed the complaint against Sunita Kejriwal, alleging that her name is registered on two electoral rolls, one in Sahibabad (Ghaziabad) and another in Chandni Chowk (Delhi).

In his complaint, Khurana had mentioned that Sunita was an IRS officer and is well educated and acquainted with the entire process, still she has got two voter ID cards in her name. Khurana called it an "intentional move to benefit her husband" in the election. Khurana has requested the court to summon her for the offence of making a false declaration.

The BJP leader leveled the allegation against Sunita Kejriwal days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Atishi filed a criminal complaint against her rival and BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir for being enrolled as a voter in two constituencies.

For his part, Gambhir had rejected the charges as baseless. "When you don't have a vision and have done nothing in the last 4.5 years, you make such allegations. When you have a vision, you don't do such negative politics," he had said, adding that a call in this matter should only be taken by the Election Commission.