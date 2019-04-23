Sunny Deol—A BJP politician who epitomised patriotism on the silver screen

New Delhi: After enticing the audiences for more than two decades, superstar Sunny Deol has now forayed into politics. On Tuesday, the 'Gadar' actor joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of senior leaders such as Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goel, Captain Abhimanyu amongst various others.

The buzz is strong that he is most likely to contest from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab.

Legendary actor Dharmendra's elder son, Sunny made his sensational debut into showbiz world in 1982 release 'Betaab' along with Amrita Singh. He went on to star in a series of movies such as Manzil Manzil, Dacait, Yateem, Salaakhen to name a few.

However, it was in1990 release 'Ghayal' helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi that got Sunny Deol massive recognition. It won him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor and the National Film Award – Special Jury Award / Special Mention (Feature Film).

What followed was a super hit performance by the actor in Meenakshi Sheshadri starrer 'Damini' which released in 1993. His act as a lawyer and powerful dialogues won him accolades. He bagged the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

By then, Sunny had established himself as a hardcore action star in the industry.

He then went on to star several patriotic movies which struck the right chord with the viewers. Movies like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which presented a love story of a Muslim girl from Pakistan falling in love with an Indian man became a blockbuster hit that year. The film was directed by Anil Sharma. He also starred in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana and Ghayal Once Again.

Some of his notable patriotic movies include Indian, Gadar, The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy, Border, Heroes, Ma Tujhe Salaam, Farz etc.