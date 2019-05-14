Tamil Nadu: EC flying squad searches DMK's campaign vehicles in Tuticorin

CHENNAI: A flying squad of the Election Commission of India on Tuesday searched several vehicles, including DMK's campaign vehicles, in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin over the alleged movement of unaccounted cash.

The raids were carried out at Tuticorin's Sathya Resorts after intelligence inputs reported the movement of several vehicles from the retreat.

DMK president Stalin is scheduled to check-in to the resort on Tuesday, May 14, and resume electioneering for four Assembly constituency by-poll which will be held on May 19

The development comes a day after Stalin held talks with K Chandrashekhar Rao to forge a 'Federal Front' after the declaration of Lok Sabha Election 2019 result on May 23. As per reports, the proposed alternative front appeared to be a non-starter.

A huge amount of unaccounted money is being recovered in raids and searches by authorities across the country since Model Code of Conduct came into effect with the announcement of the poll dates on March 10.

Income Tax officials along with EC's static surveillance team carried out a joint search at the house of DMK Lok Sabha candidate K. Kanimozhi in Tuticorin on April 16. "Nothing objectionable was found and the teams returned after conducting the inquiry that was allowed by Kanimozhi after the officials showed their official IDs," a senior I-T officer told PTI.

In April, the EC stopped Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's vehicle to conduct a check on the highway while he was on his way to Hassan in Karnataka.