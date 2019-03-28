Tej Pratap Yadav resigns as Patron of RJD Student Wing, takes veiled dig at younger brother Tejashwi

PATNA: The simmering tension within former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav's family came out in open on Thursday with the RJD chief's older son, Tej Pratap Yadav, resigning as patron of RJD's student wing.

The resignation is significant because Tej Pratap had headed the RJD student wing for last many years and he had selected candidates to contest the students union polls of Patna University.

"Nadan hain woh jo log mujhe nadan samajhte hain. Kaun kitna paani mein hain, sabki hai khabar mujhe (Those who consider me naïve are naïve themselves. I know who has what standing in the party),” tweeted Tej Pratap.

Bihar: Tej Pratap Yadav tweets that he has resigned as Chief of RJD's Student Wing pic.twitter.com/rNN6mvrf0p — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019

Talking to Zee Media, Tej Pratap said that he is worried for the party and had talked about the same with Lalu Yadav and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav. Tej Pratap added that he had talked about tickets for two of his candidates with both Lalu and Tejashwi but they are yet to give any reply to him.

Sources said that Tej Pratap is seeking tickets for Angesh Kumar from Sheohar seat and Chandrapraksh Yadav from Jehanabad. Both Angesh and Chandraprakash are considered very close to Tej Pratap.

Angry at not getting any response from Lalu and Tejashwi, Tej Pratap had called a press conference at 2:30 pm on Thursday in order to announce the names of Angesh and Chandraprakash as RJD's official candidates from Sheohar and Jehanabad respectively.

RJD leaders said when Tej Pratap's mother Rabri Devi was informed about his plan, she rebuked him and forced him to cancel his press conference.

On his part, Tej Pratap refused to comment on his decision to cancel the press conference at the last moment but strongly rejected reports that he was planning to launch his own party.

In Bihar, the RJD is contesting the Lok Sabha in alliance with the Congress, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). As per the seat-sharing deal agreed by these parties, the RJD will contest on 20 seats, Congress on nine seats, RLSP on five seats, HAM and VIP on three seats each. The RJD has also agreed to give one seat to Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation from its quota.