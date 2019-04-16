close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Union Minister Rajnath Singh files nomination from Lucknow constituency for Lok Sabha election

The senior BJP leader held a road show and also offered prayers at Lucknow's Hanuman Setu temple ahead of filing his nomination.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh files nomination from Lucknow constituency for Lok Sabha election

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday filed his nomination papers from Lucknow parliamentary constituency for the Lok Sabha election.

The senior BJP leader held a road show and also offered prayers at Lucknow's Hanuman Setu temple ahead of filing his nomination.

He was accompanied by BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi and UP Minister Brajesh Pathak.

Several key leaders of state BJP and Uttar Pradesh government were present during the roadshow.

Singh had contested from the parliamentary constituency for the first time in 2014 and registered an easy victory over the Congress candidate. In 2014, the candidate contesting against him was Rita Bahuguna Joshi who is now in BJP and a minister in UP government.

Lucknow remains a prestigious constituency for BJP as it was once held by party patriarch and former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The election in Lucknow will be held in the fifth phase on May 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Rajnath SinghBJP
Next
Story

BJP may field Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur against Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal

Must Watch

PT16M33S

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore files nomination from Jaipur