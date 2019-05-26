close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Lok Sabha election 2019

Uttarakhand: Auto driver celebrates PM Narendra Modi's massive win by offering free rides

In a distinctive gesture, Prasad has claimed to be offering free rides to people in Haldwani till Modi`s swearing-in ceremony as the new Prime Minister of the country.

Uttarakhand: Auto driver celebrates PM Narendra Modi&#039;s massive win by offering free rides

Haldwani: Jamuna Prasad, an auto driver has gone extra miles to express his happiness and celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s return to power for a second consecutive term in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

In a distinctive gesture, Prasad has claimed to be offering free rides to people in Haldwani till Modi`s swearing-in ceremony as the new Prime Minister of the country.

"I am extremely happy that Prime Minister Modi is taking the oath again. He speaks for all. He talks about every section of the society. He takes all 130 crore citizens together. I will offer free rides till the swearing-in ceremony of Modi ji," Prasad, who earns around Rs 1,000 daily, said.

With the official count in the Lok Sabha elections over, the BJP has secured 303 seats, which is 22 more than the party got in the 2014 elections.

Live TV

Along with its allies, the NDA took its tally up to 352 in the 17th Lok Sabha. This will be the first time when a non-Congress party has managed to secure a majority on its own for the second consecutive term after Indira Gandhi had won in 1971.

Earlier, Jawaharlal Nehru had performed that feat.
 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019UttarakhandHaldwani
Next
Story

After historic win in 2019 polls, BJP-led NDA may get majority in Rajya Sabha

Must Watch

PT25M45S

PM Modi gets Grand Welcome In Ahmedabad, Gujarat