Vote Kar: PM Modi reaches out to popular personalities in Sunday tweetstorm

New Delhi: Pushing forward the 'Vote for India' campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a tweeting spree to reach out to several prominent personalities on Twitter on Sunday.

"My fellow Indians, The time has come to say- #VoteKar. In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, ensure that you as well as your family and friends turnout in record numbers. Your doing so will have a positive impact on the nation's future," he tweeted.

The Prime Minister tweeted 16 times in just half an hour on Sunday evening, appealing to personalities from different fields and organisations to inspire people to vote in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

"If you are undertaking any innovative voter awareness campaign, do share details using #VoteKar. Together, we will ensure maximum Indians exercise their franchise," he said on Twitter.

The PM tagged actors Anupam Kher, Kabir Bedi, Shekhar Kapur, Hrithik Roshan, Madhavan Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgan, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, directors and producers Madhur Bhandarkar, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Ekta Kapoor, urging them to lend their “voice towards increasing voter awareness, it strengthens India's democracy.”

The formidable @AnupamPKher, multifaceted @iKabirBedi and the widely acclaimed @shekharkapur have made India very proud at the world stage. My appeal to them- can you tell fellow Indians to vote in large numbers in the upcoming elections? #VoteKar — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2019

Dear @iHrithik and @ActorMadhavan, Your work has stood out not only for the entertainment quotient but also for the passion and hardwork behind it. As widely respected voices, if you lend your voice towards increasing voter awareness, it strengthens India's democracy. #VoteKar — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2019

Dear @AnilKapoor, @ajaydevgn & @MadhuriDixit, After the box office, it is time to create Total Dhamaal at the polling booths. Your support to the #VoteKar movement will augur well for India’s democracy. Let us ensure high voter turnout! — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2019

Dear @imbhandarkar, @vivekagnihotri and @RajkummarRao, Your work in the cinema industry has touched upon interesting and innovative themes. Your words and actions matter. I request you to increase voter awareness and motivate youth to vote in large numbers. #VoteKar — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2019

PM Modi also tagged cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashwin Ravichandran, athlete Hima Das, gymnast Dipa Karmakar and wrestler Sakshi Malik.

Noted athletes @HimaDas8, @DipaKarmakar and @SakshiMalik, India is proud of you and you inspire many others youngsters. Now, it is time to inspire greater voter awareness and participation, especially among youngsters. #VoteKar — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2019

The Prime Minister also reached out to former Infosys director Mohandas Pai, former Chief Election Commissioner of India Dr SY Quraishi and Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD & CEO Punit Goenka to “highlight the importance of high voter turnout, especially among youngsters.”

I would request @TVMohandasPai, @ShekharGupta, @DrSYQuraishi and @punitgoenka to highlight the importance of high voter turnout, especially among youngsters. The words of these individuals will surely bring more people to the polling booth. #VoteKar — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2019

He also requested several media personalities and news organisations to devote energy towards boosting voter turnout.

"Today a large number of youngsters consume news on the move. It's time to motivate them to #VoteKar to ensure a better tomorrow," he said in a tweet.

Lok Sabha elections is set to be held from April 11 to May 19 in seven phases. The counting will take place on 23 May.