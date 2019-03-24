हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Vote Kar: PM Modi reaches out to popular personalities in Sunday tweetstorm

The PM tweeted 16 times in just half an hour on Sunday evening.

Vote Kar: PM Modi reaches out to popular personalities in Sunday tweetstorm

New Delhi: Pushing forward the 'Vote for India' campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a tweeting spree to reach out to several prominent personalities on Twitter on Sunday.

"My fellow Indians, The time has come to say- #VoteKar. In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, ensure that you as well as your family and friends turnout in record numbers. Your doing so will have a positive impact on the nation's future," he tweeted.

The Prime Minister tweeted 16 times in just half an hour on Sunday evening, appealing to personalities from different fields and organisations to inspire people to vote in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

"If you are undertaking any innovative voter awareness campaign, do share details using #VoteKar. Together, we will ensure maximum Indians exercise their franchise," he said on Twitter.

The PM tagged actors Anupam Kher, Kabir Bedi, Shekhar Kapur, Hrithik Roshan, Madhavan Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgan, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, directors and producers Madhur Bhandarkar, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Ekta Kapoor, urging them to lend their “voice towards increasing voter awareness, it strengthens India's democracy.”

PM Modi also tagged cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashwin Ravichandran, athlete Hima Das, gymnast Dipa Karmakar and wrestler Sakshi Malik.

The Prime Minister also reached out to former Infosys director Mohandas Pai, former Chief Election Commissioner of India Dr SY Quraishi and Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD & CEO Punit Goenka to “highlight the importance of high voter turnout, especially among youngsters.”

He also requested several media personalities and news organisations to devote energy towards boosting voter turnout.

"Today a large number of youngsters consume news on the move. It's time to motivate them to #VoteKar to ensure a better tomorrow," he said in a tweet.

Lok Sabha elections is set to be held from April 11 to May 19 in seven phases. The counting will take place on 23 May.

