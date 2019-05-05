Voting to be held in four seats in Jharkhand in fifth phase of Lok Sabha election

Four seats in Jharkhand will go to polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election on Monday. The seats where polling will be held in the state are Kodarma, Ranchi, Khunti and Hazaribagh. While Kodarma, Ranchi and Hazaribagh are General seats, Khunti has been reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates.

As per the data from Election Commission, there are 65,87,028 electors in the four constituencies, out of which 34,42,266 are males, 31,44,679 female and 83 third gender voters. There are 1,09,025 electors in the age group of 18-19 years in Phase V in Jharkhand.

In Jharkhand, the Kodarma seat is the largest parliamentary constituency in terms of the population whereas, the Khunti seat is the smallest in terms of population as well as in terms of size of the electorate. While 14 candidates are contesting from Kodarma, 20 from Ranchi, 11 from Khunti and 16 are in the fray in Hazaribagh.

Naxals have a good presence in all four seats particularly in Khuti. According to the police, a total of 225 companies of para-military and state police have been deployed. The polling staff was dispatched by helicopter in remote areas. Three helicopters have been kept in readiness for any eventuality.

Voting in Jharkhand is being held in 4 phases. While three seats went to polls in the fourth phase on April 29, voting in 4 seats each will be held in the fifth and sixth phase while polling for the remaining 3 seats will be held on May 19. In the first phase, more than 64 per cent polling took place in the state.