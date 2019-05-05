close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Voting to be held in four seats in Jharkhand in fifth phase of Lok Sabha election

There are 65,87,028 electors in the four constituencies, out of which 34,42,266 are males, 31,44,679 female and 83 third gender voters.

Voting to be held in four seats in Jharkhand in fifth phase of Lok Sabha election

Four seats in Jharkhand will go to polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election on Monday. The seats where polling will be held in the state are Kodarma, Ranchi, Khunti and Hazaribagh. While Kodarma, Ranchi and Hazaribagh are General seats, Khunti has been reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates.

As per the data from Election Commission, there are 65,87,028 electors in the four constituencies, out of which 34,42,266 are males, 31,44,679 female and 83 third gender voters. There are 1,09,025 electors in the age group of 18-19 years in Phase V in Jharkhand. 

Full coverage: Lok Sabha election 2019

In Jharkhand, the Kodarma seat is the largest parliamentary constituency in terms of the population whereas, the Khunti seat is the smallest in terms of population as well as in terms of size of the electorate. While 14 candidates are contesting from Kodarma, 20 from Ranchi, 11 from Khunti and 16 are in the fray in Hazaribagh. 

Also Read: Full list of candidates going to polls in Jharkhand in fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Naxals have a good presence in all four seats particularly in Khuti. According to the police, a total of 225 companies of para-military and state police have been deployed. The polling staff was dispatched by helicopter in remote areas. Three helicopters have been kept in readiness for any eventuality.

Voting in Jharkhand is being held in 4 phases. While three seats went to polls in the fourth phase on April 29, voting in 4 seats each will be held in the fifth and sixth phase while polling for the remaining 3 seats will be held on May 19. In the first phase, more than 64 per cent polling took place in the state.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Full list of candidates going to polls in West Bengal in fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Must Watch

PT2M56S

5W1H: Gandhi family flares up after PM Modi calls Rajiv Gandhi corrupt