Watch live streaming of Lok Sabha election result 2019 of Andhra Pradesh on Zee News

The fate of the 319 candidates in fray from Andhra Pradesh will be decided on Thursday. The counting of votes began at 8 am for the 25 seats. The state on April 11 witnessed polling in the first phase and 79.74 per cent voters cast their ballot for the 319 candidates in the fray. This was the first time Andhra Pradesh voted in Lok Sabha election since the reorganisation of the state and the formation of Telangana. Of the total constituencies, Narasaraopet registered the highest voter turnout at 85.53 per cent.

Constituencies, voting percentage and total candidates per seat--

1) Araku--73.67 per cent--10 candidates

2) Srikakulam--74.08 per cent--9 candidates

3) Vizianagaram--80.57 per cent--14 candidates

4) Visakhapatnam--67.26 per cent--14 candidates

5) Anakapalli--81 per cent--10 candidates

6) Kakinada--78.38 per cent--16 candidates

7) Amalapuram--83.67 per cent--10 candidates

8) Rajahmundry--80.95 per cent --11 candidates

9) Narsapuram--81.02 per cent--16 candidates

10) Eluru--82.94 per cent--14 candidates

11) Machilipatnam--83.70 per cent--12 candidates

12) Vijayawada--77.14 per cent--15 candidates

13) Guntur--78.55 per cent--20 candidates

14) Narasaraopet--85.53 per cent--14 candidates

15) Bapatla--85.49 per cent--13 candidates

16) Ongole--85.23 per cent--13 candidates

17) Nandyal--80.15 per cent--20 candidates

18) Kurnool--75.13 per cent--16 candidates

19) Anantapur--80.24 per cent--14 candidates

20) Hindupur--83.89 per cent--9 candidates

21) Kadapa--77.81 per cent--17 candidates

22) Nellore--76.14 per cent--13 candidates

23) Tirupati--78.99 per cent--12 candidates

24) Rajampet--78.38 per cent--10 candidates

25) Chittoor--83.68 per cent--8 candidates

Exit polls:

The number of seats that the exit poll has predicted are-- News24-Chanakya (TDP-17 seats) and (YSRCP 8 seats); Republic-CVoter (TDP 14 seats) and (YSRCP-11 seats); India Today-Axis poll (TDP-4-6 seats), (YSRCP 18-20 seats); News18-IPSOS (YSRCP-13-14), (TDP-10-12), (BJP 0-1); India Today-Axis Exit Poll (YSRCP-18-20 seats), (TDP-4-6 seats).

Key contests:

The key contest in the state is between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), followed by BJP and Congress. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu may get another term in the state, but arch-rival Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP is likely to crush his dream of playing the kingmaker's role at the Centre by making a significant dent in the Lok Sabha election, according to most exit polls.

Unrest during polls:

The polling in the state took place amidst several violent clashes between the workers of TDP and YSRCP. A TDP leader was killed during clashes at Tadipatri town and another TDP leader Kodela Siva Prasad Rao was attacked by YSRCP supporters in Guntur district. In another incident, TDP supporters attacked YSRCP leader A Anil Kumar Reddy in Kadapa. A YSRCP worker was also killed in Anantapuram district. In Anantapur district, former MLA and contesting candidate of Jana Sena Party, Madhusudan Gupta, smashed an EVM in a fit of rage.