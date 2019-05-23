Watch live streaming of Lok Sabha election results 2019 of 14 seats in Jharkhand on mobile, desktop on Zee News

The political fate of 229 candidates in fray from 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand will be declared on Thursday. The counting will start at 8 am across the state and as per the Supreme Court's order, the Election Commission will tally the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segment.

In Jharkhand, voting was held in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election 2019. The state recorded 64.97% turnout in fourth phase, 65.99% in fifth phase, 65.42% in sixth phase and 71.16% in seventh phase.

Key contests

JMM supremo Shibu Soren is pitted against his disciple and BJP candidate Sunil Soren in Dumka, Shibu Soren has won from Dumka eight times and lost thrice. Union Minister Jayant Sinha of BJP is contesting against Congress' Gopal Prasad Sahu in Hazaribagh. In Dhanbad, Pashupati Nath Singh of BJP faces Congress' Kirti Azad. In Chatra, there is a three-cornered contest between Sunil Singh of the BJP, Manoj Yadav of the Congress and Subhash Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). In Lohardaga, BJP's Sudarshan Bhagat is up against Sukhdeo Bhagat of the Congress. In Palamu, the key contest is between VD Ram of the BJP and Ghuran Ram of the RJD.

The ABP-Nielsen survey has predicted that Mahagathbandhan will 5 seats in Congress while the BJP will win 9 seats. The India TV-CNX poll predicted 8 seats for the BJP in Jharkhand, three for JMM, 2 for Congress 2 and one for JVM (P). According to India Today-AxisMyIndia prediction, BJP is likely to win 12 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is expected to win just two seats. Times Now-VMR exit poll has predicted eight seats for BJP and 6 for Congress and its allies. According to News Nation Exit Poll, BJP is expected to get 9-11 seats in Jharkhand and Mahagathbandhan may win 3-5 seats.