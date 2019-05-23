Watch live streaming of Lok Sabha election results 2019 of North Eastern states on mobile, desktop on Zee News

The results for two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Manipur, two in Meghalaya, one in Mizoram, one in Nagaland, one in Sikkim and two in Tripura will be declared today. The counting is set to begin at 8 AM. In Arunachal Pradesh, 12 candidates are in the fray from two parliamentary seats of Arunachal West and Arunachal East. The voting for both these seats took place in the first phase on April 11. The two Lok Sabha seats in Manipur are Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur.

Lok Sabha election 2019 results live updates

A total of 12 candidates are in the fray from Inner Manipur, while eight candidates contested from Outer Manipur. In Meghalaya, the two parliamentary constituencies are Shillong and Tura. A total of 6 candidates are in the fray from this seat while three candidates are contesting from Tura. In Mizoram, six candidates are in the fray for lone Lok Sabha seat which went to polls in the first phase on April 11.

Complete coverage: Lok Sabha Election 2019

Nagaland constituency is the only Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland and four candidates are in the fray from this seat. In Sikkim, 11 candidates are in the fray from the lone seat. The two Lok Sabha seats in Tripura are - Tripura East and Tripura West. Tripura East seat is reserved for the scheduled tribe. A total of 10 candidates are in the fray from this seat. Tripura West registered 83.21 percent voter turnout this time. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this seat.

Watch Live Streaming of Lok Sabha Election 2019 results for these seats

Live TV

In Arunachal Pradesh, all eyes will be on Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, 47, who is facing stiff challenge from National People Party's Khyoda Apik, Congress candidate Nabam Tuki, and Jarjum Ete of the JD(S). Tuki is seen as the strongest challenger for Rijiju because he was once the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh and he enjoys a good support of voters. In Meghalaya's Tura, ikman G Momin of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is up against Mukul Sangma of the Congress and Agatha Sangma of the National People’s Party (NPP). Agatha Sangma is the daughter of PA Sangma, the former chief minister of Meghalaya.

According to India Today-My Axis exit polls prediction, the BJP is expected to sweep Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura - holding two seats each. Congress may maintain control over Nagaland and Mizoram seats. It may also win one seat in Meghalaya. The regional parties may win the second seat in Meghalaya and the lone seat in Sikkim. CVoter and TimesNow-VMR have predicted that Congress and NPP will win one seat each in Meghalaya but Jan Ki Baat has predicted that Congress may win both seats. CVoter and TimesNow-VMR have predicted that BJP will win both seats in Tripura. India Today-My Axis exit poll has also predicted that BJP will win both seats in the state.