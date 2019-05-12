Watch Lok Sabha election 2019 phase 6 voting live streaming on Zee News

NEW DELHI: Voting for 59 seats across seven states will be held in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on Sunday. Polling is being held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 8 each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, all seven seats in Delhi and 4 in Jharkhand.

Among the key candidates in the fray for in the sixth phase are Union Ministers Radha Mohan Singh, Maneka Gandhi and Harsh Vardhan Maneka Gandhi. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and BJP's Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur are also in the fray. A total of 968 candidates are in the fray for the election.

Full list of 59 constituencies going to vote in sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 12

In the current Lok Sabha, the BJP is in power in 44 of these 59 seats while the Trinamool Congress holds 8 seats. The Congress and Indian National Lok Dal are in power in 2 seats each while Apna Dal, Lok Janshakti Party and Samajwadi Party are in power in one seat each.

Voting in 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 42 in West Bengal, 40 seats in Bihar is being held in all 7 phases. Voting in Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh is being held in four phases while all 10 seats in Haryana and 7 in Delhi will be voting in a single phase on 12 May.