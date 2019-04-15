Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala: Full list of candidates, polling dates

A Congress stronghold, the Lok Sabha constituency of Wayanad is a recently-formed parliamentary seat in the southern state of Kerala. It was formed after the delimitation of constituencies in 2008.
Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency (Constituency no 4) is composed of seven assembly segments including Balusseri (SC), Elathur, Kozhikode, North Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), Kalpetta, Thiruvambady, Eranad, Nilambur and Wandoor (SC).
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, PP Suneer of the CPI, PK Mohamed of the BSP, Usha K from CPI(M-L) are among the prominent candidates contesting from this seat.
Here's the full list of candidates contesting from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala -
|1
|Mohamed P K
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|Rahul Gandhi
|Indian National Congress
|3
|P.P. Suneer
|Communist Party of India
|4
|Usha K
|Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star
|5
|John P P
|Secular Democratic Congress
|6
|Thushar Vellappally
|Bharath Dharma Jana Sena
|7
|Babu Mani
|SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA
|8
|Raghul Gandhi K S/o Krishnan P
|Agila India Makkal Kazhagam
|9
|K M Sivaprasad Gandhi
|Indian Gandhiyan Party
|10
|Narukara Gopi
|Independent
|11
|Thrissur Nazeer
|Independent
|12
|Dr. K Padmarajan
|Independent
|13
|Praveen K P
|Independent
|14
|Biju Kakkathode
|Independent
|15
|Mujeeb Rahman
|Independent
|16
|Adv. Sreejith P R
|Independent
|17
|Shijo M Varghese
|Independent
|18
|Siby Vayalil
|Independent
|19
|Sebastian Wayanad
|Independent
The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.
MI Shanavas of the INC had won from this seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The seat held by Shanavas has been lying vacant since his death in 2018.
He received 377035 votes and defeated Sathyan Mokeri of the CPI.