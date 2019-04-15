Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala: Full list of candidates, polling dates

A Congress stronghold, the Lok Sabha constituency of Wayanad is a recently-formed parliamentary seat in the southern state of Kerala. It was formed after the delimitation of constituencies in 2008.

Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency (Constituency no 4) is composed of seven assembly segments including Balusseri (SC), Elathur, Kozhikode, North Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), Kalpetta, Thiruvambady, Eranad, Nilambur and Wandoor (SC).

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, PP Suneer of the CPI, PK Mohamed of the BSP, Usha K from CPI(M-L) are among the prominent candidates contesting from this seat.

Here's the full list of candidates contesting from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala -

1 Mohamed P K Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Rahul Gandhi Indian National Congress 3 P.P. Suneer Communist Party of India 4 Usha K Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star 5 John P P Secular Democratic Congress 6 Thushar Vellappally Bharath Dharma Jana Sena 7 Babu Mani SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA 8 Raghul Gandhi K S/o Krishnan P Agila India Makkal Kazhagam 9 K M Sivaprasad Gandhi Indian Gandhiyan Party 10 Narukara Gopi Independent 11 Thrissur Nazeer Independent 12 Dr. K Padmarajan Independent 13 Praveen K P Independent Affidavit 14 Biju Kakkathode Independent Affidavit 15 Mujeeb Rahman Independent Affidavit 16 Adv. Sreejith P R Independent Affidavit 17 Shijo M Varghese Independent Affidavit 18 Siby Vayalil Independent Affidavit 19 Sebastian Wayanad Independent

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.

MI Shanavas of the INC had won from this seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The seat held by Shanavas has been lying vacant since his death in 2018.

He received 377035 votes and defeated Sathyan Mokeri of the CPI.