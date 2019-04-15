close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here's the full list of candidates contesting from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala. 

A Congress stronghold, the Lok Sabha constituency of Wayanad is a recently-formed parliamentary seat in the southern state of Kerala. It was formed after the delimitation of constituencies in 2008.

Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency (Constituency no 4) is composed of seven assembly segments including Balusseri (SC), Elathur, Kozhikode, North Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), Kalpetta, Thiruvambady, Eranad, Nilambur and Wandoor (SC).

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, PP Suneer of the CPI, PK Mohamed of the BSP, Usha K from CPI(M-L) are among the prominent candidates contesting from this seat. 

1 Mohamed P K Bahujan Samaj Party  
2 Rahul Gandhi Indian National Congress  
3 P.P. Suneer Communist Party of India  
4 Usha K Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star  
5 John P P Secular Democratic Congress  
6 Thushar Vellappally Bharath Dharma Jana Sena  
7 Babu Mani SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA  
8 Raghul Gandhi K S/o Krishnan P Agila India Makkal Kazhagam  
9 K M Sivaprasad Gandhi Indian Gandhiyan Party  
10 Narukara Gopi Independent  
11 Thrissur Nazeer Independent  
12 Dr. K Padmarajan Independent  
13 Praveen K P Independent Affidavit
14 Biju Kakkathode Independent Affidavit
15 Mujeeb Rahman Independent Affidavit
16 Adv. Sreejith P R Independent Affidavit
17 Shijo M Varghese Independent Affidavit
18 Siby Vayalil Independent Affidavit
19 Sebastian Wayanad Independent  

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.

MI Shanavas of the INC had won from this seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The seat held by Shanavas has been lying vacant since his death in 2018.  

He received 377035 votes and defeated Sathyan Mokeri of the CPI.

