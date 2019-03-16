हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

We don't have enough winnable candidates: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh has said leaders from other parties are welcome in BJP. 

We don&#039;t have enough winnable candidates: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has said that said his party does not have enough winnable candidates for the Lok Sabha election 2019 in the state.

"We have party leaders and workers who are working very hard. We had given them tickets in panchayat and assembly polls. But in case of fighting Lok Sabha polls we don't have enough candidates who can put up a fight and win the elections," Ghosh said.

 

When asked whether resentment was brewing in the party ranks over leaders from other parties defecting and getting prominence in the BJP, Ghosh said, "There is no such thing in our party. If someone wants to come and join our party to be part of our development process, how can we stop it."

His comments come in the backdrop of TMC MLA from Bhatpara Arjun Singh joining BJP on Thursday.

Recently, a number of elected representatives from the TMC, the Congress and the CPI(M) have switched over to the BJP. 

Party president Amit Shah has set a target of winning 23 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. 

