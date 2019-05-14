close

Lok Sabha election 2019

West Bengal: TMC worker alleges brutal assault by BJP supporters for voting against party

The TMC leader, who is in a critical condition, has been admitted to the Dantan hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. 

In a shocking incident, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker in West Bengal has alleged that he was brutally assaulted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters for voting against the party. TMC's Chandan Patra has alleged that the BJP supporters beat him up with rod and sticks, critically injuring his head. The incident took place on Monday night in  Balidangri village under Dantan police station in West Midnapore district of the state.

The TMC leader, who is in a critical condition, has been admitted to the Dantan hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. The TMC has alleged that the BJP was pressing to vote for its party and when it did not happen, it assaulted the Trinamool worker. However, the BJP has dismissed these allegations.

