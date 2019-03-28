What can you expect from 'naamdaar' when his 'guru' gives clean chit to Pakistan: PM Modi

AKHNOOR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor and slammed the Congress, NC and PDP for raising questions over the valour of armed forces.

The prime minister launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying he finds it very tough to understand how Congress could continue to speak in a voice so different from that of the nation. He said the language of Congress, NC and PDP is applauded by people sitting in Pakistan.

“The whole country is talking in one voice and these Congress people are talking in a different voice. Do you accept this language of Congress? Of PDP? of NC? Pakistan applauds their language," asked the PM.

The PM said that Congress’ attitude was unfathomable for him and he is not sure whether it is the same Congress which once had leaders like Sardar Patel and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. “What is beyond comprehension is Congress’ attitude. Is it the same Congress that Sardar Patel was a part of? Is it the same Congress that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was a part of, and fought for India’s independence?” wondered Modi.

The PM, however, did not stop here and he explained the reason for the Congress’ stance on various issues. Without taking name, PM Modi slammed Congress Rahul Gandhi's advisor Sam Pitroda who had recently sparked a huge controversy by raising questions over Balakot air strike.

He said, “Congress ke naamdaar ke guru jo desh-videsh mein un ke sath rehte hain, Congress ki niti nirdharan karte hain, ve TV media ke saamne aatankiyon aur Pakistan ko clean-chit de rahe hain. Jab guru hi aisa hoga to chele kaise honge, aur chele ke sathi kaise honge (The guru of Congress’ naamdaar (Rahul Gandhi) who travels India and abroad with him, who decides the party’s policy, he has given a clean chit to Pakistan and terrorists. If a guru (Sam Pitroda) is like that, what can the disciple and that disciple’s friends be like?”

The PM also lashed out at National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, saying all the problems in Jammu and Kashmir is because of NC and PDP. He added that these parties were only focused on grabbing power and they never bothered about national security. “It is because of them that Kashmiri Pandits faced so much trouble. Sadly, national security is not a priority for them, they only care about power,” claimed PM Modi.