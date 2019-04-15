close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NYAY

Who will pay for Congress' NYAY scheme? Rahul Gandhi says Nirav, Mallya, Choksi

While BJP has said that Congress has no concrete plan of how it would give money to India's poor under NYAY, Rahul Gandhi has a solution.

Who will pay for Congress&#039; NYAY scheme? Rahul Gandhi says Nirav, Mallya, Choksi
Reuters Photo

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been busy in promoting Congress' NYAY scheme in a bid to woo voters in Lok Sabha election 2019. And while the BJP has accused Congress of having no plans of how it would give money to people below the poverty line if it forms the government, Rahul said on Monday that alleged economic offenders Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and Mehul Choksi would foot the bill.

In what is being seen as an assurance to make the three pay what they owe Indian banks, Rahul said that the NYAY scheme is fool-proof and that money from recovered from economic offenders would be used as funds - either in part or completely. "Money for 'Nyay' scheme from pockets of people like Choksi, Nirav Modi, Mallya," he was quoted as saying at a rally in Gujarat by news agency PTI.

NYAY or Nyunatam Aay Yojana is a major part of the Congress manifesto this election with the party assuring that it would pay Rs 6,000 per month to each of India's poorest 20 per cent families if the party is voted to power. With it, the Congress has said it would seek to eradicate poverty from the country but it is also a claim that has been busted by BJP which has said Congress is 'all-talk, no-work' when it comes to the issue of poverty in the country.

Nonetheless, Rahul has been at the forefront of portraying NYAY as a game-changer while also attacking the Narendra Modi government for 'letting economic offenders escape from India.'

Tags:
NYAYNYAY schemeRahul GandhiCongressBJPVijay MallyaMehul ChoksiNirav Modi
Next
Story

Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Must Watch

PT3M2S

Akhilesh Yadav defends Azam Khan over controversial remark against Jaya Prada