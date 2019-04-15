Who will pay for Congress' NYAY scheme? Rahul Gandhi says Nirav, Mallya, Choksi

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been busy in promoting Congress' NYAY scheme in a bid to woo voters in Lok Sabha election 2019. And while the BJP has accused Congress of having no plans of how it would give money to people below the poverty line if it forms the government, Rahul said on Monday that alleged economic offenders Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and Mehul Choksi would foot the bill.

In what is being seen as an assurance to make the three pay what they owe Indian banks, Rahul said that the NYAY scheme is fool-proof and that money from recovered from economic offenders would be used as funds - either in part or completely. "Money for 'Nyay' scheme from pockets of people like Choksi, Nirav Modi, Mallya," he was quoted as saying at a rally in Gujarat by news agency PTI.

NYAY or Nyunatam Aay Yojana is a major part of the Congress manifesto this election with the party assuring that it would pay Rs 6,000 per month to each of India's poorest 20 per cent families if the party is voted to power. With it, the Congress has said it would seek to eradicate poverty from the country but it is also a claim that has been busted by BJP which has said Congress is 'all-talk, no-work' when it comes to the issue of poverty in the country.

Nonetheless, Rahul has been at the forefront of portraying NYAY as a game-changer while also attacking the Narendra Modi government for 'letting economic offenders escape from India.'