Yavatmal–Washim Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Yavatmal–Washim Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra.

Yavatmal–Washim Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Maharashtra. The constituency was created in 2008 and first election was held in 2009.

Yavatmal–Washim constituency covers six assembly segments –  Washim, Karanja, Ralegaon, Yavatmal, Digras and Pusad.

It will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 11 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Yavatmal–Washim Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra:

1 Pawar Ramesh Gorsing Independent
2 Premasai Maharaj Independent
3 Ankit Mohan Chandak Independent
4 Sameer Arunrao Deshpande Independent
5 Sandip Anantrao Devkate Independent
6 Rashid Khan Hamid Khan Independent
7 Santosh Babusing Jadhao Independent
8 Anil Jayram Rathod Independent
9 Adv. Shahejad Samiullah Khan Independent
10 Purushottam Domaji Bhajghaware Rashtriya Bahujan Congress Party
11 Anand Baliram Gaikwad Independent
12 Upendra Babarao Patil Independent
13 Pawar Ramesh Gorsing Janata Dal (Secular)
14 Ramrao Sawai Pawar Independent
15 Shaikh Javed Shaikh Mushtaq Independent
16 Naresh Mahadev Ghughane Independent
17 Premasai Maharaj Independent
18 Parashram Bhaosing Ade Independent
19 Thakre Manikrao Govindrao Indian National Congress
20 Bhimrao Dhondbhaji Zalke Independent
21 Ashok Chandrabhanji Kalmore Rashtriya Manav Vikas Party
22 Rajesh Bhauraoji Raut Gondvana Gantantra Party
23 Uttam Bhagaji Prabuddha Republican Party
24 Pravin Govind Pawar Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi
25 Pravin Chandrakant Kaurpuriya Independent
26 Salim Shah Suleman Shah Independent
27 Shaikh Jabbar Shaikh Usuf Independent
28 Bhavana Pundlikrao Gawali Shivsena
29 Dr. Rajiv Agrawal Independent
30 Vaishali Sudhakar Yede Prahar Janshakti Party
31 Ravi Sampatrao Jadhao Bahujan Mukti Party
32 Pundlik Baliram Rathod Sanman Rajkiya Paksha
33 Noor Ali Meheboob Ali Shah Independent
34 Arun Sakharam Kinwatkar Bahujan Samaj Party
35 Ankit Mohan Chandak Independent
36 Niranjan Shivram Masram Independent
37 Amrapali Jaysing Kharate Independent
38 Dinkar Sudam Rathod BhartiyaBahujanKranti Dal
39 Simpal Rajkumar Rathod Independent
40 Ashok Madhukar Khobragade Bahujan Mukti Party

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bhavana Gawali, of the Shiv Sena – won with a margin of over 93 thousand votes. She had defeated Indian National Congress (INC) Shivajirao Moghe.

In the year 2009, Gawali won her seat by getting a margin of over 56 thousand votes, defeating INC's Harising Rathod.

