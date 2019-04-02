Yavatmal–Washim Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Yavatmal–Washim Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Maharashtra. The constituency was created in 2008 and first election was held in 2009.
Yavatmal–Washim constituency covers six assembly segments – Washim, Karanja, Ralegaon, Yavatmal, Digras and Pusad.
It will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 11 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.
Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Yavatmal–Washim Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra:
|1
|Pawar Ramesh Gorsing
|Independent
|2
|Premasai Maharaj
|Independent
|3
|Ankit Mohan Chandak
|Independent
|4
|Sameer Arunrao Deshpande
|Independent
|5
|Sandip Anantrao Devkate
|Independent
|6
|Rashid Khan Hamid Khan
|Independent
|7
|Santosh Babusing Jadhao
|Independent
|8
|Anil Jayram Rathod
|Independent
|9
|Adv. Shahejad Samiullah Khan
|Independent
|10
|Purushottam Domaji Bhajghaware
|Rashtriya Bahujan Congress Party
|11
|Anand Baliram Gaikwad
|Independent
|12
|Upendra Babarao Patil
|Independent
|13
|Pawar Ramesh Gorsing
|Janata Dal (Secular)
|14
|Ramrao Sawai Pawar
|Independent
|15
|Shaikh Javed Shaikh Mushtaq
|Independent
|16
|Naresh Mahadev Ghughane
|Independent
|17
|Premasai Maharaj
|Independent
|18
|Parashram Bhaosing Ade
|Independent
|19
|Thakre Manikrao Govindrao
|Indian National Congress
|20
|Bhimrao Dhondbhaji Zalke
|Independent
|21
|Ashok Chandrabhanji Kalmore
|Rashtriya Manav Vikas Party
|22
|Rajesh Bhauraoji Raut
|Gondvana Gantantra Party
|23
|Uttam Bhagaji
|Prabuddha Republican Party
|24
|Pravin Govind Pawar
|Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi
|25
|Pravin Chandrakant Kaurpuriya
|Independent
|26
|Salim Shah Suleman Shah
|Independent
|27
|Shaikh Jabbar Shaikh Usuf
|Independent
|28
|Bhavana Pundlikrao Gawali
|Shivsena
|29
|Dr. Rajiv Agrawal
|Independent
|30
|Vaishali Sudhakar Yede
|Prahar Janshakti Party
|31
|Ravi Sampatrao Jadhao
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|32
|Pundlik Baliram Rathod
|Sanman Rajkiya Paksha
|33
|Noor Ali Meheboob Ali Shah
|Independent
|34
|Arun Sakharam Kinwatkar
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|35
|Ankit Mohan Chandak
|Independent
|36
|Niranjan Shivram Masram
|Independent
|37
|Amrapali Jaysing Kharate
|Independent
|38
|Dinkar Sudam Rathod
|BhartiyaBahujanKranti Dal
|39
|Simpal Rajkumar Rathod
|Independent
|40
|Ashok Madhukar Khobragade
|Bahujan Mukti Party
In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bhavana Gawali, of the Shiv Sena – won with a margin of over 93 thousand votes. She had defeated Indian National Congress (INC) Shivajirao Moghe.
In the year 2009, Gawali won her seat by getting a margin of over 56 thousand votes, defeating INC's Harising Rathod.