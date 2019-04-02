Yavatmal–Washim Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Yavatmal–Washim Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Maharashtra. The constituency was created in 2008 and first election was held in 2009.

Yavatmal–Washim constituency covers six assembly segments – Washim, Karanja, Ralegaon, Yavatmal, Digras and Pusad.

It will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 11 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Yavatmal–Washim Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra:

1 Pawar Ramesh Gorsing Independent 2 Premasai Maharaj Independent 3 Ankit Mohan Chandak Independent 4 Sameer Arunrao Deshpande Independent 5 Sandip Anantrao Devkate Independent 6 Rashid Khan Hamid Khan Independent 7 Santosh Babusing Jadhao Independent 8 Anil Jayram Rathod Independent 9 Adv. Shahejad Samiullah Khan Independent 10 Purushottam Domaji Bhajghaware Rashtriya Bahujan Congress Party 11 Anand Baliram Gaikwad Independent 12 Upendra Babarao Patil Independent 13 Pawar Ramesh Gorsing Janata Dal (Secular) 14 Ramrao Sawai Pawar Independent 15 Shaikh Javed Shaikh Mushtaq Independent 16 Naresh Mahadev Ghughane Independent 17 Premasai Maharaj Independent 18 Parashram Bhaosing Ade Independent 19 Thakre Manikrao Govindrao Indian National Congress 20 Bhimrao Dhondbhaji Zalke Independent 21 Ashok Chandrabhanji Kalmore Rashtriya Manav Vikas Party 22 Rajesh Bhauraoji Raut Gondvana Gantantra Party 23 Uttam Bhagaji Prabuddha Republican Party 24 Pravin Govind Pawar Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 25 Pravin Chandrakant Kaurpuriya Independent 26 Salim Shah Suleman Shah Independent 27 Shaikh Jabbar Shaikh Usuf Independent 28 Bhavana Pundlikrao Gawali Shivsena 29 Dr. Rajiv Agrawal Independent 30 Vaishali Sudhakar Yede Prahar Janshakti Party 31 Ravi Sampatrao Jadhao Bahujan Mukti Party 32 Pundlik Baliram Rathod Sanman Rajkiya Paksha 33 Noor Ali Meheboob Ali Shah Independent 34 Arun Sakharam Kinwatkar Bahujan Samaj Party 35 Ankit Mohan Chandak Independent 36 Niranjan Shivram Masram Independent 37 Amrapali Jaysing Kharate Independent 38 Dinkar Sudam Rathod BhartiyaBahujanKranti Dal 39 Simpal Rajkumar Rathod Independent 40 Ashok Madhukar Khobragade Bahujan Mukti Party

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bhavana Gawali, of the Shiv Sena – won with a margin of over 93 thousand votes. She had defeated Indian National Congress (INC) Shivajirao Moghe.

In the year 2009, Gawali won her seat by getting a margin of over 56 thousand votes, defeating INC's Harising Rathod.