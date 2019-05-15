Yogi Adityanath's Kolkata rally cancelled after miscreants vandalise stage, thrash decorators

Kolkata: One of three election rallies of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Kolkata on Wednesday was cancelled after miscreants vandalised the stage and beat up the decorators, the BJP said.

"The public meeting on B.T. Road in Phoolbagan had to be cancelled as the stage was broken down and decorators were beaten up," a source close to the state BJP leadership said.

Adityanath was scheduled to address three rallies -- in North 24 Parganas district`s Habra, north Kolkata`s Phoolbagan Gate and south Kolkata`s Behala ahead of the final phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 19.

The two meetings in Habra and Behala were taking place as per schedule, the source added.