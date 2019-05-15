close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath's Kolkata rally cancelled after miscreants vandalise stage, thrash decorators

Adityanath was scheduled to address three rallies -- in North 24 Parganas district`s Habra, north Kolkata`s Phoolbagan Gate and south Kolkata`s Behala ahead of the final phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 19.

Yogi Adityanath&#039;s Kolkata rally cancelled after miscreants vandalise stage, thrash decorators
File photo

Kolkata: One of three election rallies of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Kolkata on Wednesday was cancelled after miscreants vandalised the stage and beat up the decorators, the BJP said.

"The public meeting on B.T. Road in Phoolbagan had to be cancelled as the stage was broken down and decorators were beaten up," a source close to the state BJP leadership said.

Adityanath was scheduled to address three rallies -- in North 24 Parganas district`s Habra, north Kolkata`s Phoolbagan Gate and south Kolkata`s Behala ahead of the final phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 19.

The two meetings in Habra and Behala were taking place as per schedule, the source added.

Tags:
Yogi AdityanathMamata BanerjeeUttar PradeshBJPTrinamool Congress
Next
Story

Couldn't have escaped without CRPF's help: Amit Shah on Kolkata clashes

Must Watch

PT3M59S

SPG writes to West Bengal DGP over PM Modi’s security at West Bengal rally