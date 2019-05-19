Zee News Maha Exit poll 2019 Live Updates: BJP vs AAP vs Congress in Lok Sabha election in Delhi

Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats and the exit polls on Sunday evening will give an idea of the number of seats different parties are likely to win when the counting of votes takes place and results are declared on May 23. Zee News is presenting the Zee Maha Exit Poll, showcasing details of all the exit poll surveys which will be released by different pollsters and TV news channels.

The exit poll results will come out after the conclusion of the seventh and the final phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls at 6 pm on May 19. Polling was held on Sunday to decide the fate of remaining 918 candidates contesting from 59 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory.

Various pollsters and news channels - Today's Chanakya, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta - will release their exit poll results on Lok Sabha election 2019.

Here are the live updates:

In Delhi, the voting took place in the sixth phase on May 12 for seven Lok Sabha seats--Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi Lok Sabha.

The national capital recorded the total voter's turnout of 60.51 per cent, while the total number of electors recorded were 14316453.

North East Delhi recorded the highest voter turnout of 63.66 per cent, with the total number of electors being 2289493 while the voter turnout was 1457453. The New Delhi constituency recorded the lowest voter turnout among all seven constituencies in the national capital at 56.86 per cent, but it saw a better turnout of women than men.

Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest between three main parties namely the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the ruling party in the city i.e Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, AAP leader Atishi Marlena, AAP's Raghav Chadha and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari are some of the key candidates in the national capital.