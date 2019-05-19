close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Exit Poll 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
exit poll 2019

Zee News Maha Exit poll 2019 Live Updates: BJP vs AAP vs Congress in Lok Sabha election in Delhi

In Delhi, the voting took place in the sixth phase on May 12 for seven Lok Sabha seats.

Zee News Maha Exit poll 2019 Live Updates: BJP vs AAP vs Congress in Lok Sabha election in Delhi
Representational Image

Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats and the exit polls on Sunday evening will give an idea of the number of seats different parties are likely to win when the counting of votes takes place and results are declared on May 23. Zee News is presenting the Zee Maha Exit Poll, showcasing details of all the exit poll surveys which will be released by different pollsters and TV news channels.

The exit poll results will come out after the conclusion of the seventh and the final phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls at 6 pm on May 19. Polling was held on Sunday to decide the fate of remaining 918 candidates contesting from 59 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory. 

Various pollsters and news channels - Today's Chanakya, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta - will release their exit poll results on Lok Sabha election 2019. 

Here are the live updates:

Live TV

In Delhi, the voting took place in the sixth phase on May 12 for seven Lok Sabha seats--Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi Lok Sabha. 

The national capital recorded the total voter's turnout of 60.51 per cent, while the total number of electors recorded were 14316453.   

North East Delhi recorded the highest voter turnout of 63.66 per cent, with the total number of electors being 2289493 while the voter turnout was 1457453. The New Delhi constituency recorded the lowest voter turnout among all seven constituencies in the national capital at 56.86 per cent, but it saw a better turnout of women than men.

Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest between three main parties namely the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the ruling party in the city i.e Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). 

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, AAP leader Atishi Marlena, AAP's Raghav Chadha and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari are some of the key candidates in the national capital.

 

Tags:
exit poll 2019lok sabha election exit poll resultsToday's Chanakya exit poll 2019CVoter exit poll 2019CSDS exit poll 2019IPSOS exit poll 2019Axis exit poll 2019CNX exit poll 2019Neta exit poll 2019Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Delhi Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll 2019
Next
Story

Zee News Maha Exit Poll 2019: Today's Chanakya, CVoter, CSDS, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, Neta Bihar, Jharkhand Lok Sabha election exit poll

Must Watch

PT3M4S

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Opposition leaders step up talks to form coalition