Zee News Maha Exit poll 2019 Live Updates: Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan

The exit poll prediction of 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan which will be announced on Sunday are expected to give an idea of the number of seats different parties are likely to win when the counting of votes takes place and the results are declared on May 23. Zee News is presenting the Zee Maha Exit Poll, showcasing details of all the exit poll surveys which will be released by different pollsters and TV news channels.

Various pollsters and news channels - Today's Chanakya, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta - released their exit poll results after the conclusion of the seventh and the final phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on Sunday at 6 pm.

Here are the live updates:

# According to Aajtak-Axis, BJP will bag 26-28 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

In Madhya Pradesh, the voting took place for 29 Lok Sabha seats in four phases--April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

Madhya Pradesh recorded a total voter's turnout of 74.90 percent when it first went to poll in the fourth phase. While the total number of electors were 10545823, the voter's turnout recorded was 7898351 in five seats-- Balaghat, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Mandla, Shahdol and Sidhi.

In the fifth phase, Madhya Pradesh recorded 69.14 percent voter's turnout, with total number of electors being 11937625, while the voter's turnout was 8253634.

Six constituencies went to poll on May 6 in the fifth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Those were Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, and Betul.

In the sixth phase of election in the state, eight Lok Sabha seats namely Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, and Rajgarh went to polls and recorded 65.24 percent voter's turnout.

The seventh phase of election took place on Sunday for eight Lok Sabha seats. They were Dewas, Dhar, Indore, Khandwa, Khargone, Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain.

Chhattisgarh, meanwhile, went to pole for 11 Lok Sabha seats in three phases on phase one (April 11), phase two (April 18) and phase three (April 23).

The state recorded the highest voting per cent during the second phase when it recorded 74.95 per cent voter's turnout. The total number of electors of 4907489 voted for three Lok Sabha seats including Kanker, Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund.

In Rajasthan, the voting took place in two phases on fourth (April 29) and fifth (May 6) phase for 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Rajasthan recorded the highest voter turnout of 68.17 per cent during the fourth phase. While the voter's turnout was 1755482, the total number of electors recorded were 25750378. The polling took place for 13 Lok Sabha seats namely Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jalore, Jhalawar-Baran, Jodhpur, Kota, Pali, Rajsamand, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur and Udaipur.