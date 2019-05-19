Zee News Maha Exit poll 2019 Live Updates: Lok Sabha election in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

The exit poll prediction of 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh which will be announced on Sunday are expected to give an idea of the number of seats different parties are likely to win when the counting of votes takes place and the results are declared on May 23. Zee News is presenting the Zee Maha Exit Poll, showcasing details of all the exit poll surveys which will be released by different pollsters and TV news channels.

Various pollsters and news channels - Today's Chanakya, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta - released their exit poll results after the conclusion of the seventh and the final phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on Sunday at 6 pm

Here are the latest updates:

In Haryana, the polling took place for 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the sixth phase on May 12. The total voter turnout registered in the state was 64 per cent.

Meanwhile, Punjab and Chandigarh went to poll for 13 and 1 Lok Sabha seats, respectively in the seventh phase on May 19.

A total of 36 candidates were in the fray from the Chandigarh constituency, while around 223 candidates were in the fray from Haryana and 278 candidates from Punjab.

It is to be noted that the Election Commission had in March issued an advisory to the media stating that the exit polls can only be telecast after the final phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections ends on May 19. The advisory is also applicable for Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim.