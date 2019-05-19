Zee News Maha Exit Poll 2019 live updates: Today's Chanakya, CVoter, CSDS, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, Neta Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Lok Sabha election exit poll

NEW DELHI: The polling for all the 543 constituencies spread across seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019 concluded on Sunday evening. The polling in West Bengal took place in 42 constituencies in seven phases and a total of 466 candidates were in the fray. However, violence and ruckus were witnessed in the state during polling in all the phases.

After polling concluded at 6 PM, various pollsters and news channels - Today's Chanakya, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta – are releasing their exit poll results on the election about the number of seats different parties are likely to win on May 23 when the counting of votes takes place and results are declared. Zee News is showing the "poll of polls" Maha Exit Poll which includes details of all the exit poll surveys released by different pollsters and TV news channels.

The exit polls prediction for the political parties and their alliances has started pouring in after Election Commission (EC) lifted its embargo on airing exit polls. The EC had earlier notified that the prohibition on exit polls will continue till 6.30 PM on Sunday. The EC had in March issued an advisory to the media saying exit polls can only be telecast after the final phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections ends on May 19. The advisory is also applicable for Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim.

Here are the exit poll predictions for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:-

Andhra Pradesh: Anti-incumbency, caste and corruption are the major factors that could determine the outcome of the elections in Andhra Pradesh. CM Chandrababu Naidu is seeking to consolidate his party’s position. Leader of opposition and YSR Congress president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy will be a major hurdle for Naidu’s aspirations. This is the first general election in the state after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, and formation of Telangana, in June 2014. According to News18-IPSOS exit poll survey for 25 seats: YSRCP13-14, TDP 10-12, BJP 0-1, INC 0

In Andhra Pradesh, polling in 25 constituencies in the state took place on April 11 in the first phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. A little over 3.93 crore voters in Andhra Pradesh caste their votes to decide the fortunes of 319 candidates for Lok Sabha seats and 2,118 candidates for Assembly polls.

The seats that voted in the first phase on April 11 were Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narasapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajampet, and Chittoor.

The schedule for seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in the country, beginning April 11, was announced by the Election Commission in Delhi. The counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.

Meanwhile, in the twin state of Telangana, around 62.69% of the electorate exercised their franchise at 17 constituencies on 11 April. BJP and Congress are hoping to make a dent in the fortunes of the ruling TRS led Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Khammam recorded the highest percentage at 75.28, while Hyderabad had registered 44.75 per cent polling. A total of 443 candidates were in the fray in the state which has over 2.97 crore eligible voters.