Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: Exit polls on Maharashtra

Maharashtra's 48 parliamentary seats could be crucial in the fate of political parties competing in Lok Sabha election 2019. Voting here took place in the first four phases with BJP, Congress, NCP and Shivsena being the parties of reckoning.

In Lok Sabha election 2014, BJP had put a dominant performance by winning 23 seats with another 18 won by ally Shivsena. Congress could only scrape 2 while NCP had managed four.

Live TV

This year, the campaign in the state has been fierce as ever with each political party looking at gaining ground and reaching out to voters in a big way.

What are exit polls predicting for Maharashtra? Here are the live updates:

# The 48 constituencies in Maharashtra voted in the first four phases - first (April 11), second (April 18), third (April 23) and fourth (April 29) phase. In the first phase people voted for seven Lok Sabha seats, 10 for the second phase, 14 in the third phase and 17 for the fourth phase.

# The voter turnout in each of the four phases were as follows:

First phase: 63.04%

Second phase: 62.85%

Third phase: 62.36%

Fourth phase: 57.33%