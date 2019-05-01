close

Guardian of the country doing 'gadbad': Jaya Bachchan takes a dig at PM Narendra Modi

Jaya was campaigning for SP candidate Poonam Sinha, who is contesting from Lucknow.

New Delhi: In an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan on Wednesday said that the person responsible for safeguarding the country is the one who is creating chaos and disorder. 

Jaya was addressing a rally in Lucknow when she stated, "At this point in time, the one who is responsible for protecting the nation is the one who is creating chaos and disorder. " She added saying that the responsibility of booth agents is very important and necessary. 

She was in the city to campaign for Samajwadi Party candidate Poonam Sinha, who is contesting from Lucknow Lok Sabha seat. She appealed to the public to wholeheartedly welcome the new entrant.

"Samajwad's tradition is to welcome new candidates wholeheartedly. We always welcome them and ensure their victory. We ensure our candidates that no matter where all of you come from, you are a part of SP and we will protect you," she noted.

The actor-politician, who claim to share good relations with Poonam for over 40 years now, told the crowd, "You all have to promise me Poonam's victory otherwise she will not allow me to enter Mumbai."

The actor-turned-politician also appealed to voters to come out in large numbers and vote in the ongoing polls.

Polling in Lucknow will be held in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election on May 6 and counting of votes will take place on May 23. 

