Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live Updates

As India awaits the second phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 next week, several top political leaders are out in the field wooing voters and leading crucial election campaigns.

As India awaits the second phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 next week, several top political leaders are out in the field wooing voters and leading crucial election campaigns. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two rallies in Tamil Nadu's Theni and Ramanathapuram on Saturday, seeking votes for the AIADMK-led alliance. The BJP is part of the AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. 

Meanwhile, BJP national president Amit Shah will address poll meetings in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, Shahjahanpur and Kanpur. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, Samajwadi supremo Akhilesh and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh will also hold a joint rally Baduan later in the day. Mayawati is scheduled to hold another rally along with RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary in UP's Bulandshahr. 

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's will participate in a public rally in Maharashtra's Nanded at 5 pm. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav will also address two rallies in Bihar's Banka district.

Here are the live updates of Lok Sabha Election 2019:

