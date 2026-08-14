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Luxury homes are changing: Why wealthy families now want communities, not just bigger houses

Private spaces, shared amenities and multigenerational living are driving new luxury projects. Developers are designing homes around how families may live years from now.

Published: Aug 14, 2026, 05:01 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 05:01 AM IST
Luxury homes are changing: Why wealthy families now want communities, not just bigger houses

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