/Luxury homes are changing: Why wealthy families now want communities, not just bigger houses

New Delhi: For years, luxury real estate was largely defined by space. Bigger homes, larger bedrooms, private pools, landscaped gardens and prime locations were among the markers of an affluent lifestyle. However, that definition is changing as wealthy families are looking at what a property can offer beyond the walls of the house.
A home is a long-term environment that needs to accommodate children, parents and ageing relatives while also protecting family wealth. This is pushing luxury housing towards a model that combines residences with healthcare, education, wellness, entertainment, retail and other everyday services.
This change is associated with the rise of multigenerational living. According to Sotheby's International Realty's Luxury Outlook report, nearly one in five home purchases in the United States are now made by buyers intending to live with relatives beyond their immediate family.
Millennials and Generation X are helping drive this change as they look for homes that can accommodate young children as well as ageing parents. Developers are looking beyond the size of a house to the kind of environment a family may need over several decades.
A large house can offer privacy and comfort, but it cannot by itself meet every need of a multigenerational family.
An elderly parent may need access to healthcare, while children need schools and recreational facilities. Parents may want fitness, wellness and entertainment options close to home. Families may also prefer independent living spaces for different generations without completely separating them.
That is making features such as detached guesthouses, separate suites and adjoining residences more relevant in luxury housing. The idea is to keep family members close while allowing them to maintain their own living spaces.
It also points to a wider change in how luxury properties are being viewed. The home is no longer necessarily being designed around one buyer or one particular stage of life.
The change goes beyond the house itself. Instead of simply building a large residence and adding a handful of amenities, developers are looking at master-planned communities where several aspects of daily life can exist within the same environment.
Healthcare, schools, shopping, hospitality, recreation, wellness and transportation can all form part of a residential development. Wealthy families can use such an arrangement to reduce the need to travel across a city to meet the needs of different generations.
Vietnam is beginning to offer an example of this broader approach. Vinhomes Green Paradise, a 2,870-hectare development in Can Gio, Ho Chi Minh City, is being planned around an integrated urban model that brings healthcare, education, retail, entertainment, hospitality, wellness and transportation into a single master-planned environment.
The approach also changes the meaning of convenience. In traditional luxury housing, convenience could mean living close to a premium shopping district or an airport. In the emerging model, it could mean having a hospital, wellness centre, school, restaurants and recreational facilities within the same wider community.
Ageing is another factor that could reshape luxury communities. Retirement housing has traditionally been treated as a separate category, often located away from the main family home. Multigenerational developments are exploring a different model in which older residents remain part of a wider community.
For families with the financial means to plan decades ahead, that could become an important part of what they expect from a premium property.
One example is Vin New Horizon, a senior-living ecosystem planned as part of Vinhomes Green Paradise in Vietnam. Rather than treating senior living as a separate retirement destination, the model is designed to connect older residents with the wider community, while bringing healthcare, wellness, hospitality, security and social engagement into the same ecosystem.
Luxury housing has long been associated with wealth preservation. Multigenerational living adds another dimension to that role.
A property that can adapt as a family changes may have greater practical value than one designed around a particular stage of life. A young couple may initially use a property for themselves and their children. Years later, the same community could offer facilities for ageing parents and independent spaces for adult children.
Flexibility, therefore, becomes an important part of the luxury proposition. For wealthy families, a property can serve several purposes at once: a home, a lifestyle asset, a wealth store and potentially an asset that can be passed to the next generation.
Climate resilience is another factor entering the premium real estate conversation. As environmental risks become a larger consideration for property investors, affluent buyers may increasingly look beyond architecture and amenities and ask whether a development can remain desirable and liveable over the long term.
That is bringing sustainability into the luxury housing discussion. A community that protects natural ecosystems, manages resources efficiently and is designed with resilience in mind can potentially provide a stronger environment for residents over decades.
Some emerging developments are taking this idea further by making sustainability part of their underlying urban model. Vinhomes Green Paradise, for instance, is being developed around an ESG-focused approach that includes renewable energy, water recycling, protection of surrounding mangrove ecosystems and the pursuit of BREEAM green building certification.
The multigenerational trend could have particular relevance for India, where extended families have historically played an important role in household life.
Indian luxury housing has already moved beyond simply selling larger apartments and villas. Premium buyers increasingly look for integrated amenities, security, wellness, recreation and access to high-quality services.
The next step could be communities designed more deliberately around different generations. This could include residences with independent spaces for elderly parents, healthcare facilities within large developments, senior-friendly infrastructure, schools and childcare, as well as recreational and social facilities for younger residents.
For developers, such a model could also make projects relevant to families for a much longer period rather than being built around the needs of a single generation.
The luxury property market is not abandoning large homes. Space, privacy and location will continue to matter to affluent buyers. But they may no longer be enough on their own.
A wealthy family planning for the next 20 or 30 years has different requirements from a buyer simply looking for an impressive residence. Children will grow up, parents will age and family structures will change.
That makes adaptability, healthcare, community and sustainability increasingly important parts of the luxury equation. The most valuable property of the future may therefore not be the one with the biggest living room or the most expensive address. It could be the one that allows three generations to live close to one another, remain independent when they want to, access essential services without long journeys and preserve a family's lifestyle and wealth over time.
Luxury real estate, in other words, may be moving from bigger homes to better ecosystems. For wealthy families, the ultimate status symbol could increasingly be a community designed not just for where they live today, but for how their family will live decades from now.
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