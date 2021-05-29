हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Madhya Pradesh to ease curbs from June 1, districts to take own decisions: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the unlocking process will commence from June 1 and depending upon the COVID-19 situation, the decision will be taken by the district authorities themselves.

Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the unlocking process will commence from June 1 and depending upon the COVID-19 situation, the decision will be taken by the district authorities themselves.

The announcement was made during a COVID-review meet with the district, development block and village level crisis management groups. The CM said, "We need to look forward unlocking process from June 1. The decision will be taken by districts themselves depending on their current COVID situations," news agency ANI reported.

Further, he said, "We can stop the third wave of COVID19. The state govt will send some guidelines but the final decision will be yours."

On SAturday, in connection with COVID-19 figures, an official release quoted the CM as saying, "From about 76,000 tests, 1,640 persons were found infected, while 4,995 people recovered. While the recovery rate of coronavirus infection rose above 95 per cent, the positivity rate has been reduced to 2.1 per cent,"

Meanwhile, the coronavirus positivity rate in Madhya Pradesh was reported to be 2.1 per cent as on Saturday and the recovery rate was above 95 per cent.

