Banned from poll campaigning, BJP's Sadhvi Pragya to spend Thursday at temples

New Delhi: BJP's Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who has been barred by the Election Commission of India from poll campaigning for 72 hours starting Thursday, plans to spend her day visiting temples.

Sadhvi Pragya was banned by the poll panel for her comments against late IPS officer Hemant Karkare on her role in the demonetisation of the Babri Masjid. She had stated at a rally in Bhopal on April 18 that she is proud of the Babri Masjid demolition and that the IPS officer was killed in 2008 Mumbai attacks because she had cursed him. These remarks were found violative of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

And though, she issued an apologised for her statement against the slain IPS officer later, the Election Commission served her a show-cause notice in both the cases.

She was served the third notice from the Election Commission after she called Digvijaya Singh a 'terrorist'. During an election campaign in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore, Thakur had allegedly said that a Sanyasi (ascetic) is needed to eliminate a 'terrorist'. The EC has asked for a comprehensive report from the Collector on her statements.

Sadhvi Pragya, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has been in the eye of a storm ever since BJP fielded her from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency against Congress veteran and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh.