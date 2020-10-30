हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Election Commission

Election Commission revokes Congress leader Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status for multiple model code

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Friday revoked senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status for multiple model code violations

"If any campaign is done by Kamal Nath from now onwards, the entire expenditure will be borne by the candidate in whose constituency campaign is being undertaken," the Election Commission said in its order.

The apex poll body has slammed Kamal Nath for using the word ‘item’ for a woman candidate and said that the usage of the word for a lady constitutes a violation of advisory issued by the Commission.

Taking another complaint in notice where the Congress leader has spoken against current state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Commission said that its report confirms the violation of the model code of conduct.

Currently, campaigning for the by-election to the state Assembly is underway in Madhya Pradesh.

 

Tags:
Election CommissionKamal Nathstar campaigner statusPoll code violationCongressMadhya Pradesh
